NBC: Republicans take 220 seats in the House of Representatives against 215 Democrats

According to preliminary estimates, the Republican Party took 220 seats in the US House of Representatives, ahead of rivals (as of 08.10 Moscow time). At the same time, the Democratic Party took 215 seats, according to data NBC news.

The calculations are carried out in real time, the final data has not yet been published.

The channel also predicts that the current speaker of the House of Representatives from the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, may enter Congress.

Voting in the midterm elections to the US Congress ended in some states – for example, some districts in Indiana and Kentucky – as early as 18.00 local time (02.00 Moscow time). The last stations to stop accepting ballots were in the states of Alaska and Hawaii (at 00.00 local time, or 08.00 Moscow time).

According to the results of the vote, all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be elected. In addition, the governors of 36 states and three US overseas territories are elected.