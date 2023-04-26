The video begins with a celebration and the voice of any announcer, who assures that she is “in a position to concede the 2024 victory to Joe Biden” over the images of him and Kamala Harris with the best of their smiles. A sign reads: “What if he wins the weakest president in our history.” And then the bad starts. China invades Taiwan, the economic armageddon is unleashed with “the closure of 500 regional banks”, 80,000 immigrants enter the border with Mexico in a single day and the city of San Francisco is seen taken over by the National Guard, which decrees its closure for “Rampant Crime and the Fentanyl Crisis.”

None of this is real, of course. Nor are the images, created by artificial intelligence and published this Tuesday by the Republican National Committee (RNC, in its acronym in English) to counter the publication of another video, the one that served Biden and Harris in the morning to announce that they run for the White House again in 2024.

He fake can be found on the YouTube channel of the Republican Party accompanied by the following clarification: “An artificial intelligence (AI) generated look at the possible future of the country if Joe Biden is re-elected.” According to RNC sources, this is their first political advertisement created entirely with images generated with this new technology.

Artificial intelligence, which has been igniting the debate in areas such as journalism, literature and art for months, thus makes the leap to American politics with a 30-second recording that inaugurates not only next year’s presidential campaign, but also a new era for voters in which the borders of propaganda and misinformation promise to blur even more.

The Republican video, presumably fabricated with fashion tools Midjourney and DALL-E, comes a few weeks after the release of high-impact global images showing Donald Trump arrested and Pope Francis in a sophisticated down coat. white.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also The National Weather Service warns of low horizontal visibility subscribe

The president of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel, justified the controversial announcement with a statement with another attack on the opponent. “Biden is so out of touch that, after creating one crisis after another, he believes he deserves another four years,” the text reads.

The invented images found their echo in the real words of a video released in the morning by Donald Trump, a foreseeable Republican candidate, in response to Biden’s. “Thanks to the calamity of your socialist spending, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. The banks are failing”, says the former president in the recording, which adds: “Our currency is collapsing and the dollar will soon cease to be the world standard, which will be our biggest defeat in more than 200 years”.

There is also a place for international politics: “Russia is partnering with China. Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb, something not even imaginable,” Trump said.

