Deputies from the United States Republican Party have intensified pressure on the country’s Department of Justice, so that the body sends information to the House of Representatives about an alleged list with details about the call girls who were allegedly involved with Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Lawmakers allege that these women may have been victims of sex trafficking and, as such, require federal support in the investigations.

In a letter sent to the US Department of Justice last Friday (8), Representatives James Comer, from Kentucky, and Marjorie Taylor-Greene, from Georgia, requested that information about the alleged list with information and names of the women that were involved with Hunter be delivered to the American Parliament by September 22nd.

“The Oversight and Accountability Committee continues to investigate whether the Department of Justice is upholding the rights of victims who were sexually exploited by Robert Hunter Biden,” the lawmakers wrote in their order.

This case gained prominence after Joseph Ziegler, a member of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), stated in testimony to the House in June that Justice Department officials were compiling a list of information about women who crossed borders. US states to engage in “paid sex” activities with Hunter Biden.

Ziegler, who investigated Hunter’s finances for five years at the IRS, alleged that the president’s son had paid for the transportation of these women and thus violated the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of women or girls for the purpose of prostitution in the United States.

In the letter sent Friday, the Republican representatives demand to know who at the Justice Department compiled the alleged list of women whose trips may have violated the Mann Act and whether they were notified of their legal rights.

“The testimony of a Federal Revenue whistleblower [em referência a Ziegler] indicated that the Department of Justice has compiled a list of potential victims in connection with an investigation into Hunter Biden for violations of the Mann Act,” the lawmakers wrote.

The new chapter of the investigation involving Hunter Biden comes amid growing legal problems facing the president’s son, including accusations related to tax crimes and gun possession.