Former US President Donald Trump was given an ovation this Saturday (19), in Las Vegas, at a meeting of the Republican Party, despite several conservative leaders, despite being blamed by several conservative leaders for the lukewarm result in the midterm elections and asked for a page turn.

Trump, 76, devoted his first speech since announcing his intention to run again for the White House in 2024 to praising his tenure and wooing donors and members of the Jewish Republican Coalition, which holds its annual meeting in Las Vegas. , marking the beginning of the pre-candidacy season in the presidential race.

However, Trump, who avoids taking responsibility for the election’s outcome, said the Republican Party “is much bigger and more powerful than it was before” than before he led it.

This Saturday, Trump again questioned the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, despite several audits and American institutions having validated the election result.

“The election was rigged,” Trump said, but the audience, who had received him warmly, did not react.

– Strong leaders, not celebrities –

Trump was added at the last minute to the list of speakers for the annual meeting of the Jewish Republican Coalition, held on Friday and Saturday.

His participation generated expectations, as several of his critics preceded him and asked for a turn of the page and to bet on “strong leadership”.

“I have a big policy for the Republican Party. Let’s stop supporting crazy, ineligible candidates in our primaries,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said, without naming Trump.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was more direct in his speech and insisted on holding Trump accountable for the outcome of the midterm elections.

“Donald Trump elected candidates with one criterion, only one. It wasn’t about their eligibility, their experience, their wisdom or their charisma (…) But whether they believed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or not. If you believe that, I support you, if not, I reject you,” said Christie, who addressed those present a few hours before Trump.

“Well, let me say that this is not what the party stands for. It’s not what I should be defending in the future. We have to stop this now.”

“We are losing because Donald Trump has put himself above everyone else.”

In the same vein, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan again rolled his dice at Trump in his Friday speech.

“Even Trump’s most ardent supporters are saying they’re tired of the drama,” Hogan said.

Republican leaders insisted on their disappointment with the results of the ‘midterms’, in which the party promised a “red wave”, which would remove the Democratic Party from both chambers of Congress.

However, Republicans only managed a slim majority in the House of Representatives after several Trump-backed candidates were defeated both in both chambers and in crucial state gubernatorial races.

This Saturday, Trump was preceded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also spoke to leaders of the organization virtually.

Former Trump associates such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Senator Kevin McCarthy, who is lined up to take the party’s leadership in the House of Representatives, also took the floor.

On Friday, Pompeo avoided criticizing Trump, but dropped hints. “Our party needs strong leaders, now more than ever.” Faced with future challenges, he ruled that “personalities, celebrities, will not do the job”.

The event, which heats up the engines for the Republican Party primaries, will end with a presentation by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom Trump began to mock on social media and who is emerging as a strong pre-candidate in the presidential race.