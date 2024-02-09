Republican congressmen are calling on members of US President Joe Biden's cabinet to invoke an amendment to the Constitution to remove him from office, after a prosecutor's report questioned the president's poor memory.

“Merrick Garland [procurador-geral] has a duty to invoke the 25th Amendment to his fellow cabinet members. Or sue Biden. If he’s not going to prosecute you, then invoke the 25th Amendment now”, wrote Senator Josh Hawley on the social network X (formerly Twitter) this Friday (9).

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows cabinet members to remove the president from office if they find him unable to exercise his powers and duties.

If that happened, the current vice president, Kamala Harris, would assume the presidency until the next elections in November.

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenneyb also sent a letter to Garland yesterday asking him to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Republican congressmen made the requests after special prosecutor Robert Hur presented his report on Biden's handling of confidential documents on Thursday (8).

Hur concluded that Biden intentionally withheld confidential documents from his time as vice president but decided not to bring charges against him.

What caught the most attention in the report, however, was Hur's claim that Biden demonstrated a “significantly limited memory” during interrogation in 2023.

The special counsel revealed that Biden did not remember the dates he served as vice president and that he had difficulty remembering the date of his son Beau's death in 2015.

In a statement Thursday night at the White House, Biden defended his memory as being in good condition, but at one point referred to Egypt's President Abdelfatah Al Sisi as the “president of Mexico.”

The lapses of Biden, who at 81 years old is the oldest president to occupy the White House, are becoming increasingly frequent, something that could represent a problem in the midst of his re-election campaign.