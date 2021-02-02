President Joe Biden, center, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Senator Susan Collins. In profile, Senator Mitt Romney, during the meeting this Monday at the White House. Evan Vucci / AP

Democratic President Joe Biden, who came to the White House promising to regain a framework for dialogue with Republicans after years of hostility, faced the first test on Monday in a meeting with the opposition to discuss economic stimuli for the pandemic. A group of 10 opposition senators, most of them centrist, presented the president with a proposal for the program that amounts to 618,000 million, which means reducing the president’s plan by more than two thirds, of 1.9 billion. The meeting in the Oval Office was attended by senators such as Susan Collins of Maine; or Mitt Romney, from Utah; in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris. The meeting took place in a climate of cordiality that was very unlikely just a few months ago, but, beyond the change in tone, the agreement on this matter seems very distant today.

“The risk of this stimulus plan is not that it is too large, but that it falls short,” warned White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki shortly before the meeting, lowering consensus expectations. The Democratic artillery includes funds to accelerate the vaccination program, as well as aid to companies and state governments, although the lion’s share is taken by checks of up to $ 1,400 for each citizen (which would add to the 600 from the last round of December stimuli). Republicans propose reducing the amount of this direct aid to 1,000 and reject the increase in the federal minimum wage that Biden has pushed up from 7.5 to 15 dollars per hour, after more than a decade of freezing.

In a letter to Biden this weekend requesting the meeting, Republican senators said: “We recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration.” Senator Collins, the leader of this group, described the meeting as “excellent”, despite the fact that the Democrats are preparing to approve the plan alone.

Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives and, de facto, of the Senate, since they are divided 50-50 with the Republicans and the vice president, Kamala Harris, votes and decides in the event of a tie. Under the usual procedures, it would need the backing of 60 of the 100 senators to pass the new stimulus plan, but Democrats plan to use the special budget framework by which it can push it through with a simple majority.

The pandemic led the United States economy to its worst recession since World War II, with a contraction of 3.5%, despite the rebound in the last quarter of the year (which was 1%), and 10 million have evaporated of jobs, which translates into an unemployment rate of 6.7%. Parallel to the Federal Reserve, Congress has reacted with two major stimulus programs: the 2.2 trillion program approved in March and the additional one launched last December, worth 900,000 million.

The negotiation of this second went on for months, while the first, the most voluminous in history, took only a few days of negotiation due to the urgency imposed by that unusual, supervening debacle, a self-imposed economic blackout as a result of the virus that had baffled to the world. In both cases, the outcome showed that, despite the tense political climate, the government and the opposition are capable of reaching almost unanimous agreements in times of real need.

Back then, Democrats controlled the House of Representatives and Republicans controlled the Senate, which made consensus necessary.