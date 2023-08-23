Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Without Donald Trump, the candidates and one Republican candidate debate on Fox News. Who wins and who makes a fool of themselves? The news ticker.

Milwaukee – Fox News loads and everyone comes – except for one. Donald Trump will not participate in the first televised debate of the Republican presidential nominee. The ex-president had already canceled his participation. Attempts to change his mind apparently failed. So the first TV debate has to do without the favorite for the nomination.

That leaves seven men and one woman who will take to the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday evening (8:00 p.m. local time; Thursday 3:00 a.m. CEST) and compete for the favor of the electorate in the primary elections in the USA woo. These only begin in the actual election year of 2024, on January 15 to be precise. But if you cut a good figure in the TV debates, you can still hope for the nomination. Anyone who stumbles here can usually bury their own claims directly.

In the absence of Donald Trump, who would rather interview Tucker Carlson than talk to party colleagues, Milwaukee will host Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Jersey’s ex-Governor Chris Christie, Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and ex-Vice President Mike Pence attend. Rounding out the field are biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arizona governor Asa Hutchinson.

The participants in the Republican debate on Fox News

SURNAME OFFICE / PROFESSION APPROVAL IN POLLS Ron DeSantis governor 14.5% Vivek Ramaswamy entrepreneur 8.9% Mike Pence Ex-Vice President 4.2% Tim Scott senator 3.5% Nikki Haley ex-ambassador 3.4% Chris Christie ex-governor 3.3% Asa Hutchinson ex-governor 0.7% Doug Burgum governor 0.4% Not included: Donald Trump ex-president 52.2%

The approval in percentage points is taken from the data set of the news portal FiveThirtyEight, which evaluates various surveys and determines a value from them.

This multi-purpose hall in Milwaukee hosts Fox News’ first televised debate on the Republican nomination. © IMAGO/FIRS MAURY

Donald Trump has had good experiences with TV debates on Fox News

A look at the last TV debates of the Republicans shows how quickly political ambitions can come to an end in TV debates. In 2015 Donald Trump – at the time still a blatant outsider in the polls – delivered a memorable performance. In particular, the candidates Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio, who were promising at the time, did not recover from the blows Trump dealt. His appearance in the TV debates at the time is still considered the determining factor of his political identity.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

It was in these TV debates that Trump presented himself as the advocate for the little people who was ready to go to war against the party establishment – ​​an image that the self-declared multi-billionaire has been able to retain among his fans to this day and that he eventually paved the way to the White House.

Everyone who is on the stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening also wants to go this route. The first step is winning the Fox News televised debate. The last is a win against Joe Biden in the 2024 US election.