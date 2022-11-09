The scrutiny of the legislative elections in the United States is moving slowly. However, the results and the first projections show the Republican Party in a position to gain control of the House of Representatives. At least five seats are already signed up, going from Democrat blue to Republican red, enough for the majority to change signs, although there are still many seats to be awarded and nothing is closed yet. And in the Senate, everything is open. Early signs suggest that Democrats have avoided the sweeping “red wave” predicted by former President Donald Trump.

A mixture of relief and resignation spreads in the ranks of the Democratic Party. The recoil seems less than they feared, but their room for maneuver was very little. They are aware that if the Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives, they will try to make life impossible for the president, Joe Biden, blocking his legislative initiatives and subjecting his government to severe scrutiny. Biden himself acknowledged in his last statements after the end of the campaign that from now on everything is going to be “much more difficult”.

Control of a single chamber is already enough to torpedo the Biden administration, which voters have punished for inflation, but if the Democrats save the Senate, they will at least have a break. We have to wait to know it … The battle for the Upper House is not going to be resolved in the short term. Everything depends on three or four states with a very tight result.

Predictably, the scrutiny of Nevada and Arizona (where there have also been incidents in the voting due to machine breakdowns) will take days. Even worse is the case in Georgia, where neither Trump candidate Herschel Walker nor Democrat Raphael Warnock seemed in a position to break the 50% mark. If they don’t, they will go to a runoff in a few weeks, as they already did in 2020. If that senator proves decisive, control of the Senate will remain unclear until December.

Supporters of Maggie Hasan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, celebrate at an election event. Sophie Park (AFP)

denier candidates

In the elections, more than a hundred Republican candidates have been elected who agree with the hoax that Trump was robbed of the 2020 presidential elections. Many electoral deniers will also occupy key positions in the organization and supervision of the elections in the United States. , with the risks that this entails for the future of democracy.

Among the candidates most directly endorsed by Trump, many have won comfortably, but others may have weighed on their controversial profile. The candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, a Christian nationalist who went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has been defeated. Mehmet Oz has also lost to leftist John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, a decisive state and where Trump and Biden have battled hard. The Democrats having conquered a State that previously belonged to the Republicans, now they would need to win two to conquer the Upper House.

Nevada is the apparent Democratic weak link, but if Trumpists Blake Masters (Arizona) and Herschel Walker (Georgia) also failed to win senators, the former president’s quirky appointments may have cost Republicans control of the Senate. That may expose the limitations of Trump as a presidential candidate for 2024, much loved by the base of the party, but causing rejection and division at the national level. He plans to announce his candidacy next Tuesday, but the scenario is surely different from what he imagined.

Thousands of different positions are elected in mid-term elections. Among all the votes, the complete renewal of the House of Representatives (435 members) for a two-year term and just over a third of the 100 senators with a six-year term stood out on Tuesday. And also the election of 36 governors, the highest authority of each State. There have been no surprises in them so far. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has won overwhelmingly and is reinforced as a possible Republican alternative for the 2024 presidential races. The Governor of New York, the Democrat Kathy Hochul, who seemed in danger if the Republicans they had a great day. The one from California, Gavin Newson, has also won comfortably and stands as a Democratic alternative to Biden.

The Republican candidate for the Senate for the State of Arizona, Blake Masters, at a campaign event last Monday. ETIENNE LAURENT (EFE)

The elections have also left a new catalog of protagonists who make history. Among them the first congressman of the Z generation, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, who will be a representative of one of the districts of Orlando (Florida). Maura Healy, 51, will be the first female governor in the State of Massachusetts and also the first governor in the entire country to openly acknowledge that she is a lesbian. The new governor of Maryland will be Democrat Wes Moore, 44, who will become the first African-American in his state to hold office and the third in the entire country.

Traditionally, the president’s party loses seats in midterm elections. This has been the case since direct midterm elections have existed, and this has happened except in 1934 (Franklin D. Roosevelt), 1998 (Bill Clinton) and 2002 (George W. Bush). In the Senate there are some other exceptions, but not too many: in the last century only Roosevelt (1934), John F. Kennedy (1962), Richard Nixon (1970), George W. Bush (2002) and Donald Trump managed to improve their position. (2018). For the average of the last presidents, Biden seems to have come off pretty well.

The elections have been held with the rules set by each State. The complexity of the ballot papers, with so many votes at once, the different regulations on early and postal voting, the use of polling stations with too many voters (sometimes deliberately, to cause queues and discourage voting in areas that state authorities consider more hostile) have always complicated scrutiny. To this are now added the doubts and mistrust about cleaning up the system, launched mainly by Trump supporters, unable to digest his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections. These elections, the first since the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 , are also a litmus test for the electoral system, especially in the counting phase of the tightest constituencies, which is the one that begins now.

Former President Donald Trump already sowed doubts yesterday in the middle of the vote: “Reports are coming from Arizona that voting machines are not working properly in predominantly Republican/Conservative areas. Is it possible that this is true when the vast majority of Republicans waited until today to vote? Here we go again? The people will not tolerate it!!” he wrote on his network, Truth Social. Republicans asked to extend polling place hours, but the courts rejected it. In the calculation of the votes, the controversy may break out again.

