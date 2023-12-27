DThe Republican Party of Colorado has appealed to the US Supreme Court against the exclusion of Donald Trump from the Colorado elections. A lawyer for the Republicans announced this on Wednesday. The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump on December 19 for his role in the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The court expelled Trump, citing a provision of the U.S. Constitution that bars people from holding office if they have committed “insurrection or rebellion” after taking the oath of office for the United States.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination, is expected to file an appeal himself. The primaries of the two major US parties to nominate their presidential candidates begin in mid-January. Trump is far ahead among the Republicans, and the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden is likely to run against him.