Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, in late June. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United States Republican Party approved this Monday (8) a government program that includes carrying out the largest deportation of migrants in the country’s history, if its candidate, Donald Trump, wins the elections on November 5.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has approved a 20-point program for a possible second term for Trump, who will be formally nominated by the party during the convention to be held next week in Milwaukee (Wisconsin).

The list, which adopts Trump’s anti-illegal immigration rhetoric, proposes to “stop the invasion of migrants” into the US and “carry out the largest deportation operation in the history” of the country.

The political program also envisages “ending inflation” and making the US a global energy power.

Regarding foreign policy, Trump’s plan, if he returns to the White House, is to “avoid World War III, restore peace in Europe and the Middle East.”

He also proposes building “a massive missile defense shield” in the US, in the style of Israel’s Iron Dome, and “deporting pro-Hamas radicals” who participate in campus protests.

He also proposes “cracking down on foreign drug cartels and crushing gang violence” and modernizing the U.S. military to make it “the strongest and most powerful in the world.”

The economic proposal is to maintain the dollar as the world’s main currency and avoid cuts to the Medicare health program.

Trump won the Republican primary, although he cannot be officially considered the party’s nominee until the Republican National Convention, which will take place from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee.