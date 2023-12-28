TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



The Republican Party of Colorado appealed to the United States Supreme Court the ruling of December 19, in which the highest court of that state prohibited the participation there of former President Donald Trump in the primary elections of the conservative caucus. This is the first step in the highest court in the country after the unprecedented ruling and the former president, the favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is expected to present his own appeal.

The appeal of the Republicans in Colorado comes after the Supreme Court of that state disqualified Donald Trump from the primary ballot on December 19 for his alleged role in the assault on the United States Capitol, which occurred on December 6. January 2021.

The court prohibited Trump's participation in the Colorado primary elections, with the unprecedented application of the 14th amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding public office who “participates in an insurrection or rebellion,” as Trump is accused of. former president, after a mob of his supporters violently broke into the heart of American democracy, when legislators were certifying the victory of current President Joe Biden at the polls.

The then-President Trump has just lost re-election to the Democratic leader and alleged without evidence that he had been the victim of alleged fraud.

Now, Republicans are trying to reverse the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to veto the participation of the controversial political leader, due to the events of nearly three years ago.

The Republican Party in that state is represented by Jay Sekulow of the conservative litigation firm American Center for Law & Justice. And Trump, the front-runner for the conservative party's 2024 presidential nomination, is expected to file his own appeal. The state high court had stayed its decision until January 4, stating that the former head of state would remain on the ballot if he appealed.

The ruling against Trump in Colorado, an unprecedented ruling

Last week's Colorado court verdict marked the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution – the so-called disqualification clause – was used to deem a presidential candidate ineligible for election. White House.

Until now, the U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government.

The clause states that anyone who has sworn to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it cannot hold government office.

The Colorado Superior Court ruled that this applies to Donald Trump's case, following his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol that, it claims, was intended to stop the certification of Biden's victory. in the November 2020 presidential election. This was the first time in history that the provision was used to block the campaign of a presidential candidate.

“The Colorado Supreme Court has eliminated the leading Republican candidate from the primary and general elections, fundamentally changing the course of American democracy,” the party's lawyers reproached.

The statement was posted on the website of a group led by Jay Sekulow, a former Trump lawyer representing the Colorado Republican Party, who announced he would file the appeal on Wednesday, December 27, as it did.

“Unless the Colorado Supreme Court's decision is overturned, any voter will have the power to sue to disqualify any political candidate, in Colorado or any other jurisdiction that follows suit. “This will not only distort the 2024 presidential election, but will also entangle the courts in political controversies over nebulous accusations of insurrection,” added the lawyers who appealed the ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take up the case, either after the Colorado Republican Party's appeal or Trump's own appeal.

However, experts highlight that if the mogul-turned-politician is left out of the polls in Colorado, it would have a minimal effect on his campaign because he does not need the state, where he lost by 13 percentage points in 2020, to win the Electoral College in the elections. presidential election.

But that case could open the door for courts or election officials to remove him from the polls in other states where he does need to win.

The appeal comes just after the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 27, refused to disqualify Trump from participating in the primaries there, for his alleged responsibility in the attack on the Capitol.

