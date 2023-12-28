Home page politics

In Colorado, the court ruled that Trump was not allowed to run in the primaries in the US state. That could change quickly.

Washington – After the Supreme Court in the US state of Colorado banned former US President Donald Trump from taking part in the primaries, the ruling was officially challenged. The organization American Center for Law and Justice has said it is appealing the decision on behalf of the Colorado Republican Party. The Supreme Court ruled last week that Trump was unfit to be president. So far he has not taken action against the verdict against him.

The court’s verdict was “wrong,” according to the organization’s application from Wednesday evening (local time). “Unless the Colorado Supreme Court's decision is overturned, every voter has the opportunity to challenge the disqualification of a political candidate.” The reason for the ruling in Colorado was his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6th 2021. Given what has happened, according to the current status, he is not suitable to be US President.

Republicans sue against court ruling in Colorado: Can Trump run in the primary?

Trump had also announced an appeal against the verdict in Colorado, but had not yet filed an appeal. The Colorado Supreme Court has itself suspended its decision until the issue is finally resolved in the event of an appeal. His name is likely to be on the ballot for his party's primary election in the state early next year.

opponents of Donald Trump are trying to have his name removed from presidential ballots in various states. They argue with a constitutional amendment that excludes people from elections who have incited an “insurrection” against the constitution. So far they have only had success in Colorado. In Michigan, the Supreme Court rejected an election ban on Wednesday Republicans away. Judge Elizabeth Welch – one of four judges appointed by Democrats – explained that election law in Michigan is fundamentally different than in Colorado. There the law stipulates that a candidate must be “suitable” for the election. The regulation does not exist in Michigan.

The Michigan court said Wednesday that it “is not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court.” Trump welcomed the decision and wrote, according to information from the Mirror on his short message service Truth Socialit was a “desperate attempt by the Democrats” to ban him from the ballot.

Democrats want to have Trump removed from the ballot: the process is still ongoing in Oregon

Behind the attempts to ban Trump from running for office is a group of democracy activists called Free Speech For People. The group had also sued in Minnesota and Oregon for a pre-election exclusion, citing the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. Accordingly, government members will be excluded from future office if they have taken part in an “insurrection or riot” against the constitutional order. While the lawsuit was dismissed in Minnesota, the case in Oregon is still ongoing.

The former US president has a high chance of emerging as the winner of the Republican primaries. Trump is way ahead in the polls. The first primary elections are on January 15th in Iowa. In Colorado, the primary election is scheduled for March 5th.(nz/dpa/afp)