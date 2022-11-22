Party decided that it will support the re-election of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) for mayor

The Republicans announced this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) that they will act independently in the National Congress in 2023. The decision was defined in a meeting at the party’s headquarters, in Brasília, chaired by the federal deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicans-SP).

In a statement, the party also stated that it will not refuse to “dialogue and collaboration”🇧🇷 The bench defined that it will support the re-election of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) for Presidency of the Chamber.

For the Senate, the Republicans elected Damares Alves (DF) and the general Hamilton Mourao (LOL). They join Mecias de Jesus (RR). In the House, the party’s bench will have 41 federal deputies.

The Republicans are the party that will govern the largest number of voters from 2023, with 35,761,796 people eligible to vote. Read the infographic below: