The candidate for the government of São Paulo talked about infrastructure, praised the president and wants to reduce inequality

The Republicans formalized this Saturday (July 30, 2022) their support for the reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and launched Tarcísio de Freitas to run for governor of São Paulo.

Tarcísio is a direct opponent of the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). Both are technically tied in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, according to the Real Time Big Data survey carried out from July 8 to 9, 2022. The former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the race for government.

The convention was at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo. It counted on the participation of Bolsonaro. Tarcísio de Freitas was Minister of Infrastructure in the president’s government. watch:

In a speech, Tarcísio praised Bolsonaro, addressed social inequality and focused on speeches about São Paulo’s infrastructure. He stated that he will always be grateful to the president who, according to him, changed his life and trajectory. “If it were another [presidente]a person with my profile would never reach the ministry”, declared. According to him, Bolsonaro fought corruption, fought to lower fuel prices and brought water to the Northeast.

He greeted the women on behalf of the 1st lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

END OF THE PSDB CYCLE

Tarcísio said that this Saturday (July 30, 2022) is a day that marks the end of a cycle of the PSDB, which has been in the government of São Paulo for 28 years. He said that the party has created deep roots that prevent the state from moving forward. “A party that has lost its sensitivity and stopped looking at people no longer understands what the citizen needs”declared.

According to the candidate, the PSDB pushed children away from schools, closed businesses and mistreated civil servants and retirees.

Tarcísio stated that his government will focus on innovation, sustainability and support for people, with respect to entrepreneurs.

“It is necessary to analyze the mistakes of the past and understand how they shaped the present and direct the future”, he said. “Our project is based on this analysis and will have 2 pillars: take care of people and create jobs”he added.

Tarcísio said that the Bolsonaro government took ideas from paper and transformed “dreams” in reality. “We are going to take the projects off the paper, which will fight hunger, extreme poverty, take basic sanitation where it has not yet arrived”, he declared.

The former minister said that he will create projects that will transform the infrastructure and will understand the economic vocation of each region of the state. He spoke of giving hope to the population, taking care of homeless people and treating drug addicts. “This rich state is getting very unequal”declared.

“This state deserves more energy supply. The small entrepreneur, the micro-entrepreneur, the rural entrepreneur deserve credit, less tax burden, more respect”, declared Tarcisio. He stated that the railways returned to Brazil during the Bolsonaro government. He said that São Paulo deserves new regional airports and the construction of the Rodoanel. “We cannot allow any more finished works […] An unfinished work is a sign of disrespect against the taxpayer, the citizen”he added.

The convention had pre-candidate speeches by federal deputies. The speeches addressed criticism of the Workers’ Party and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They also criticized the management of the PSDB in São Paulo.

The former mayor of São José dos Campos Felício Ramuth (PSD) was nominated to compose the ticket with Tarcísio de Freitas to the government of São Paulo. Former Minister of Science and Technology Marcos Pontes, who will run for the Senate in the State for the PL, was also present.

The President of the Republicans, Rep. Marcos Pereira (Republicans-SP), called the candidate for the Bandeirantes Palace “Asphalt Tarcission”, chosen by Bolsonaro to change the State of São Paulo. He also declared support for Bolsonaro’s continuation in the federal government.

“The Brazilian flag will never be red. Starting today, the Republicans ratify official support for the re-election of Jair Messias Bolsonaro to continue fixing Brazil.”declared.



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 The president of the Republicans, deputy Marcos Pereira (SP), and president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

PARTY CONVENTIONS

Political parties can make official from July 20 the names that will contest the elections. The period reserved by TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for party conventions runs until August 5th. The official name of the pre-candidate, however, does not allow him to ask for a vote now. This can only be done from August 16, when the electoral propaganda period begins. Before that, you are subject to a fine of BRL 5,000 to BRL 25,000. Find out more details in this report.

See images from this Saturday’s event (30.Jul.2022):



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 Michelle Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro and Tarcísio de Freitas at Republican Convention



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 Republican Convention was at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo



Reproduction/YouTube – 30.Jul.2022 Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Felício Ramuth (PSD) will run for governor of São Paulo.