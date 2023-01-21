Republicans say Biden took 291 days off his presidential term

American President Joe Biden spent 291 days of his term on vacation, Republicans came to this opinion. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the National Committee of the Republican Party.

As the politicians specified, Biden spent the two hundredth day in Delaware, and his vacation lasts almost 300 days. “This is his 291 days on vacation since taking office,” they said. January 20 marks the end of Biden’s presidential term.

At the same time, the head of state recently rested on the island of Kiawa in South Carolina in a mansion with access to the ocean. It was reported that Biden spent his vacation in a luxurious house worth about $ 20 million. The American leader also visited the Virgin Islands. The politician spent almost all weekends in one of his residences in the state of Delaware.

The White House has previously commented on the head of state’s frequent departures and clarified that he remains president anywhere.