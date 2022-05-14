They gained 99,412 and 80,145 members, respectively; MDB and parties that merged into União Brasil lose more than 250 thousand

The parties that gained the most members from October 2018 to April 2022 were Republicans (99,412) and the PSD (80,145).

The data are from a survey of the Power 360 with information from the TSE.

Psol also stood out, with 223,000 members, up 48%.

The growth of Republicans, an acronym linked to the Universal Church, is indicative of the greater participation of evangelicals in politics in recent years. The group saw its conservative agendas advance, won a minister from the STF and showed strength to advance its demands, such as the IPTU exemption for churches in February.

“We carried out several affiliation campaigns with state and municipal executives“, says deputy Marcos Pereira (SP), the party’s president, referring to the campaign row 10.

On the other hand, Psol managed to transform dissatisfaction with the Bolsonaro government into more affiliates than the PT. It gained almost twice as many new members and is already sought after by PT members to disseminate content about former President Lula on the social networks of young people, an audience that has more expertise.

Psol is the 2nd youngest party (7.7% of members up to 24 years of age), second only to União Popular (34.8%), which has no representation. There are 7,668 young personnel.

who lost affiliates

The MDB was the party that lost the most cadres. It counts 261 thousand less affiliations. The number of DEM and PSL affiliates (now merged into União Brasil) is 252,000 lower than it was in October 2018. That is, 1 out of 5 members of the acronyms that came together dropped out during this government.

The PL has lost 26,487 members since the beginning of its term. The entry of President Bolsonaro into the party, on November 30, 2021, was not enough for the acronym to recover the almost 800 thousand members it had at the beginning of the government.

The total number of registered party members has dropped by 650,000 since the end of 2018. But it’s still unrealistic: 16 million.

the biggest parties

Even with the loss of affiliations, the MDB still leads the registers: 2.1 million. It is followed by PT (1.6 million), PSDB (1.4 million), PP (1.3 million) and PDT (1.1 million).

The numbers, however, are inflated. It is not credible, for example, that the MDB has 2.1 million members, twice the sum of all parties in Germany.

This is because the acronyms do not periodically re-register affiliates and because there is no regular exclusion of people who died from the records. Reports have already shown that people who died more than 15 years ago remained on the register as “regular” members.

According to the Law on Political Parties, the Electoral Court is responsible for excluding dead voters from the list of affiliates. Contacted by the report, the TSE said that “membership records are automatically canceled in cases of death and loss of political rights”.

He did not answer, however, whether there had been any change in orientation in recent years that would make this automatic system effectively work.

The parties that lost the most members are also among those with the highest number of seniors. Half of MDB members are over 60 years old. The PP has 48% and the PTB, 46%. It is difficult to realize, however, how much of these are killed that still remain on the register.