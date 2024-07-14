Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Saturday unanimously condemned the apparent assassination attempt on the former president and Republican presidential hopeful. Donald Trump (2017-2021), which had to be evacuated after a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnsonsaid he prayed with his wife for Trump and the rest of the attendees at that meeting in Butler (Pennsylvania) and stressed in X that “this horrendous act of violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in that country and should be unanimously condemned.”

It was the former president’s last meeting with voters before the Republican National Convention scheduled from Monday to Thursday in Milwaukee, where his nomination for the November 5 presidential election will be confirmed.

“Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump,” X added. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greeneone of his strongest supporters in Congress.

According to US media, two people were killed, including the alleged attacker. When the situation calmed down, Trump, with blood in his ear, walked off the stage surrounded by his entire security team and with his fist raised, while a heavy police presence surrounded the area.

“I pray for President Trump and everyone at the rally in Pennsylvania. May God be with them all.“, he said on the same social network African-American Senator Tim Scottwho is said to be a possible vice president for Trump if he returns to the White House.

For the lawmaker, “the Democrats and the media are responsible for every drop of blood shed today: for years and years, they have demonized him and his followers. Today, finally, someone tried to take down the leader of our United States first and the best president of all time,” she said.

There was also condemnation on the Democratic side, starting with the country’s president, Joe Biden.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for bringing him to safety. There is no place for this type of violence in America.“We must come together as a nation to condemn it,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

He Former Democratic President Barack Obama (2009-2017) said in a statement that while it is not known exactly what happened, everyone “should be relieved” that he was not seriously injured, and take advantage of the moment to renew the commitment to civility and respect in politics.”

The leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffriesthanked the security personnel for their “decisive response” in X: “The United States is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

For his part, the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumersaid he was “horrified” by what happened and relieved that Trump was safe, adding, in line with his colleagues, that there was no place for violence.

Presidents and leaders also reject the attack

“In any case, we condemn what happened to former President Donald Trump. The violence is irrational and inhumane,” he said. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico.

“All my support and solidarity to President and candidate Donald Trump, victim of a cowardly assassination attempt that put his life and the lives of hundreds of people at risk. The desperation of the international left is not surprising, as it sees its nefarious ideology expiring today, and is willing to destabilise democracies and promote violence to cling to power. In fear of losing at the polls, they are resorting to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda. I hope for President Trump’s speedy recovery and that the elections in the United States “are carried out in a fair, peaceful and democratic manner,” added Argentine President Javier Milei.

From Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez He said: “As victims of attacks and terrorism for 65 years, Cuba reaffirms its historic position of condemning all forms of violence. The arms trade and the escalation of political violence in the #US lead to incidents such as the one that took place this Saturday in that country.”

For its part, Bernie Sanders, one of the opponents of the presidential candidatereferred to the incident involving Trump in Pennsylvania.

“Political violence is absolutely unacceptable,” Sanders said.