In the Senate, the scenario is undefined; Partial result is 49 Republican seats against 48 Democrats

The new composition of the US Congress remains undefined. As of 1:00 pm on Thursday (Nov. 10, 2022) Republicans have won 49 seats in the Senate, against 48 for Democrats.

Altogether, the Casa Alta has 100 members, but only 35 of them will be replaced in this election. To form a majority, parties must secure 51 seats. If there is a tie (50-50), Vice President Kamala Harris has the Minerva vote.

According to CNN International, the states of Arizona and Nevada will decide the last spots. Georgia will have the 2nd round. A clash between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is scheduled for December 6.

In the Chamber, the republican advantage is a little wider, but a majority has not yet been formed. While former President Donald Trump’s party has 209 seats, President Joe Biden’s has 192. All 435 seats will be renewed. It takes 218 to have a majority.

In addition to serving as a thermometer for the approval of Biden’s term, the renewal of Congress will define his governance in the next 2 years. A slim majority in the House would allow Republicans to bar top agendas for the president, such as abortion rights and aid to Ukraine.

In a speech on Wednesday (Nov 9), Biden said he was “prepared” to deal with Republicans elected to the House of Representatives, but said he will not compromise on some issues. He also celebrated the partial result of the election, as the expected “wave” republican did not materialize.

In an interview with journalists, Biden said he still intends to run for re-election in 2024, but “no rush” to announce your candidacy.

Trump, who also intends to run for the White House, sees his name overshadowed within the party by Ron DeSantis. With 99% of the polls counted, the Republican re-elected governor of Florida has 59.4% against 40.0% for former governor Charlie Crist.

STATES

Americans also went to the polls to elect governors of 36 states. Are they:

Alabama;

Alaska;

Arizona;

Arkansas;

California;

South Carolina;

Colorado;

Connecticut;

South Dakota;

Florida;

Georgia;

Hawaii;

Idaho;

Illinois;

Iowa;

Kansas;

Maine;

Maryland;

Massachusetts;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Nebraska;

Nevada;

New Hampshire;

New Mexico;

New York;

Ohio;

Oklahoma;

Oregon;

Pennsylvania;

Rhode Island;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Vermont;

Wisconsin; and

Wyoming.

The advantage at the moment, counting the other 14 states that do not elect new leaders this year, belongs to the Republican Party: 24 state governments are with Republicans and 21, with Democrats.