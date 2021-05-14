Republicans on Friday elected Elise Stefanik, 36, and considered very close to the ideas of former President Donald Trump, to replace Liz Cheney as president of the Republican Conference in Congress, the third most important position in the House of Representatives. The vote closes a week in which the party has made it clear that its loyalty to Trump is maintained, by removing Cheney from that position, who was critical of the former president’s statements about an alleged fraud in the elections that he lost in November.

“I think the voters are the ones who say who the leader of the Republican Party is, and President Trump is the leader they look at,” said Stefanik, a congressman from New York, after the closed-door vote. “I support President Trump. Voters support President Trump. He is an important voice in our Republican Party and I look forward to working with him, ”added the new Number Three of the House of Representatives.

Stefanik, who had the support of the former president and the two main leaders of his bloc in Congress, received 134 votes, followed by Chip Roy, representative of Texas, who obtained 46. He ran for office because he considers that the record Stefanik’s vote in Congress was too moderate: the Republican opposed the tax cuts approved by Trump in 2017 and his efforts to divert budget funds to build the wall with Mexico.

The congresswoman detailed in a statement that the Republican group in the House will focus on boosting the economy, creating jobs, reopening schools, promoting US energy independence, strengthening national security “and protecting the Constitution.” According to two sources close to the party cited by the Associated Press, the legislator will occupy this position at the top of the formation in Congress only until next year.

Trump celebrated his candidate’s triumph in a statement: “Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her great and overwhelming victory! The Republican Party of the House of Representatives is united and the Make America Great Again movement [Que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser grande, en inglés] is strong!”. The former president has more reasons to celebrate. The decision to remove the daughter of Dick Cheney, vice president with George W. Bush (2001-2009) is a warning without second reading that the party continues to embrace Trumpism.

The Conservatives have their sights set on the 2022 mid-term legislative elections, where they want to retake control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The fact that they do not tolerate any disagreement in the party about the supposed fraudulent ghosts that Trump uses to say that the elections were stolen from him is because they consider that his figure is the most powerful to triumph in the next elections.

