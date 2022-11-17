The confirmation of victory, more than a week later, of the Republican Party in the 27th district of California gave this formation the representative that it needed to reach the majority of 218. This victory is given by the minimum in the lower house after an election midterms that have had a bitter taste for conservatives, as the expected ‘red wave’ that would have endangered the Joe Biden government did not occur.

More than a week after the polling stations for the midterm elections closed, the Republican Party can confirm that it recovers the House of Representatives four years later. The wait for the counts has been very long, but the Republican victory in the 27th district of California has been able to ratify the majority in this chamber of the conservative formation. A positive result for them that, however, has a very bitter taste because this victory has come in a much tighter way than they expected.

The Republicans will have an advantage of one or two seats over Joe Biden’s Democratic Party in the House and have not been able to win a majority in the Senate, a result that is far from the ‘red wave’ that some have referred to for weeks. leaders like former President Donald Trump. A partial failure that has shaken the foundations of the conservative formation.

The main objective of the most extremist sector of the Republican Party, closely linked to the former president, will not be able to put the Government of Joe Biden in trouble during the remaining two years of the Democratic mandate, something that had been his main objective. The current president may have trouble getting some legislation through, but with his majority in the Senate and an understanding with a few moderate Republicans, he will be able to achieve his legislative goals without much complication.

In addition, many of former President Trump’s most radical bids for the Senate and the House of Representatives have been defeated by his Democratic rivals, something that has called into question the leadership of what until now was the most powerful voice within the party. .

The leader of the new Republican majority in the Lower House will be Kevin McCarthy, who will have the difficult task of uniting a very divided bench after the results and, especially, in view of the presidential elections in November 2024, the next big electoral event. .

The news also comes less than a day after Donald Trump confirmed his intentions to run for the third consecutive time to preside over the White House in a speech in front of his allies. Trump is aware that his position within the party has been discussed by some sectors that are calling for a renewal and has made a notable advance in confirming him as a candidate.

In recent weeks, several names have been raised to lead the presidential race on the Republican side, whom the former president has already tried to silence and push aside, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who after his successful victory in his state has come out stronger. , or that of former Vice President Mike Pence, a former Trump ally who, after the Assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has become one of his biggest opponents within the party.

News in development…