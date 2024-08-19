Report reveals an investigation into the US president for alleged abuse of power and “selling influence to enrich his family”

US House Republicans accuse President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) of committing “impeachable crimes” in report disclosed this Monday (Aug 19, 2024) by the Chamber’s Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary and Means and Resources committees.

Without making a formal recommendation that the House proceed with impeachment, the 291-page report details an investigation into the president for alleged abuse of power and “selling influence to enrich your family“. Here is the full of the report (PDF–31 MB).

According to Republicans, Biden would have used his status to obtain favorable results in foreign trade negotiations for his family and business partners.

The report says members of the Biden family and their associates have received more than $27 million from foreign entities since 2014. To hide the origin of these funds, the family allegedly created shell companies.

Also on this Monday (12th August), the Democratic Party rejected the proposed inquiry and said it is a partisan exercise designed to harm the president. AndIn a statement, White House spokeswoman Sharon Yang criticized congressional Republicans for attempting to “failed” of impeachment. The information is from CNN.

The presentation of the report marks the end of a investigation authorized by the US House on December 13, 2023, which lost momentum before resistance from some centrist House Republicans who feared that the evidence gathered by the committees was inconclusive.

The Republican Party leadership will now have to decide whether or not to submit an impeachment vote to the full House. If it decides to submit the impeachment vote anyway, Republican majority does not have enough votes to impeach the president.