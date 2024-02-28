Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a Senate press conference. © Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

82-year-old Mitch McConnell wants to resign from his top position in the US Senate. It is time for a younger generation.

Washington – The republican Mitch McConnell wants to step down from his top office in November US Senate resign. The Republican recently made headlines with health problems. Last year, McConnell fell during a private dinner at a hotel in Washington. He suffered a concussion and was therefore treated in a hospital. As a result, he had misfires at press conferences. This fueled concerns about his health.

“One of the most underrated talents in life is knowing when it is time to move on to the next chapter of life,” the 82-year-old said in the Senate on Wednesday. It is time for a new generation of leadership, continued McConnell.

USA: Republican veteran McConnell is considered an influential mastermind

McConnell has been a senator in the House chamber for around two decades and is currently the Republican minority leader. He is the longest-serving party leader in U.S. Senate history. The Republican said he would continue to serve in the Senate even after stepping down from the leadership post.

According to the Chamber of Congress, he has been elected to lead the Republicans nine times since 2006, depending on the outcome of the respective general elections and the parties' seats in the Senate as majority or minority leader. The arch-conservative politician has long been considered one of the most important masterminds in US politics.

None of Trump's people did, but in the end McConnell always bowed to pressure

The former US President Donald Trump does not support McConnell and regularly publicly insults the group leader. Despite this, the 82-year-old ultimately always bowed to pressure from the powerful Trump wing in the party.

What will be particularly remembered is that after the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell denied then-President Barack Obama's nominee a hearing. At that time, Obama unsuccessfully nominated a moderate candidate, Merrick Garland, to succeed Scalia. Obama's successor Donald Trump then nominated the conservative Neil Gorsuch in his first days in office, who was confirmed by the Senate. Today Garland is US Attorney General. (nak/dpa)