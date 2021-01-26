Republican Rand Paul, in the US Senate. AP

Before entering the House, Republican Senator Rand Paul stated that the impeachment of the House of Representatives was stillborn. His statement came true when shortly afterwards he forced a vote in the Senate on the unconstitutionality of the impeachment against Donald Trump. Forty-five of the total of 50 senators joined Paul and showed the almost certain exoneration of the former president when the trial begins on February 9. More than a third of the Senate opposes trying Trump.

When the procedural act of swearing in the senators who are going to try Trump took place on Monday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul raised an objection. Paul stated that the impeachment It is designed for someone who is in office and Trump is no longer president. To that argument, in addition, the senator from Kentucky added the fact that he considered that “the trial will condemn our country to plunge into the gutters of rancor and criticism, something that has never happened before in the history of the nation.”

To the Democratic surprise at Paul’s discrepancy, those asked for a vote to overturn the proposal of the Kentucky politician and it was then that 45 Republican senators declared that they considered the proposal unconstitutional. impeachment to the president. Just Mitt Romney from Utah; Ben Sasse of Nebraska; Susan Collins from Maine; Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania left the Republican Party and sided with the Democrats.

What the vote that took place this Monday afternoon in Washington in the Senate proves is the future and the result that awaits the impeachment against Donald Trump: exoneration. And for the second time. In order for the ex-president to be convicted of “incitement to insurrection” – a position with which he was charged after the assault on Congress on January 6 – a qualified majority of votes is required in the Senate, which would mean that 17 Republican senators they should vote in line with the Democrats next February. Significantly, since all this time he has been stating that he had not decided whether or not Trump should be prosecuted, the all-powerful Mitch McConnell, former Senate Majority Leader, sided with Paul’s proposal, indicating that agrees with the unconstitutionality of the impeachment.