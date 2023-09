How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina, at an opening event for parliament in early 2023. | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Republican Senator Ted Cruz reiterated this Friday that the government of US President Joe Biden must stop “turning a blind eye” and sanction former President of Argentina Cristina Kirchner for corruption.

“Biden’s State Department is turning a blind eye to the corruption sanctions against Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. She is a convicted kleptocrat who has been accused of obstructing investigations into Iranian terrorism,” said Cruz, a senator from the state of Texas, in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The former Argentine president was sentenced in December last year to six years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for the rest of her life, but the sentence is not yet final.

Along with her children, Florencia and Máximo Kirchner, she was accused of money laundering and illicit association in the Hotesur-Los Sauces case, which links several businessmen linked to the former president to a scheme to falsely hire rooms in hotels managed by the family in province of Santa Cruz, Patagonia.

The facts under investigation took place between 2003 and 2015, coinciding with the years of the presidential terms of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

“The criminal Kirchner family plundered Argentina’s coffers. They may have immunity in Argentina, but that doesn’t exempt them from sanctions laws passed by Congress,” Cruz said on Friday.