McCall had launched an investigation into the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden, and the events in the country since then.

Republicans and some Democrats believe that there is no complete account of the chaotic operation that killed 13 American soldiers at Kabul airport.

McCaul, who belongs to the Republican Party, gave the State Department until Monday to release the documents, according to Reuters.

“Unfortunately, Secretary of State Blinken refused to provide the cable and his response to the cable, which compelled me to issue my first subpoena as the chair of this committee,” he said in a statement.

He added that the summons will be delivered on Tuesday morning.

More than 20 US diplomats in Afghanistan had sent a secret telegram through a channel to warn Blinken in July 2021 of the possibility of Kabul falling into the hands of the Taliban with the withdrawal of US forces from the country, according to a press report.

Blinken said during last week’s session that the ministry had already disclosed the information and was working to provide more, but that some precise details could only be revealed to senior officials in a move aimed at protecting the identity of those who expressed their opposition.