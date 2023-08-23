Fox News employees worked hard this Tuesday in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) to have everything ready for the first debate of the Republican primaries for the presidency of the United States. It is the unofficial kick-off of the campaign. But even though the race has only just begun, it seems that one of the competitors, Donald Trump, is already almost reaching the finish line. Such is the advantage he has in the polls that the former president has decided not to deign to participate in the debates, given the impotence of his rivals, who see how one of the few opportunities to change the dynamics of a campaign that seems determined can vanish. beforehand.

The Republican National Committee announced this Monday night that eight candidates, apart from Trump, have exceeded the minimum bar for voting intentions and donations from supporters that the party required, amid protests from those who will be left out of the event, which is held at the Fiserv Forum, where the Milwaukee Bucks play by Giannis Antetokoumpo. The pavilion sports a giant poster on the outside with the image of Fox presenters Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, moderators, and the announcement of this Wednesday’s debate. In the surroundings, only a few supporters of the former president were seen on Tuesday, despite the fact that he did not attend, with banners of support. “I love Trump”; “We love Trump”, they all repeated while refusing to answer any other questions, as if they had the order not to say anything else.

Trump supporters, this Tuesday, outside the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee venue where the debate is held. Morry Gash (AP)

The eight participants have agreed to sign a commitment that they will support whoever is nominated at the Republican convention to be held in July 2024 in this same city. Milwaukee is the most important town in Wisconsin, a pivotal state that can tip the balance in the elections on November 5 of next year.

With his absence, Trump intends to adopt a position of superiority with respect to his rivals. Traditionally, incumbent presidents running for re-election take his nomination almost for granted and won’t debate those who challenge him. Trump was nominated almost by acclamation in 2020 and Biden is also not expected to now face his rather fringe Democratic rivals. And that, marginal, is what the former president considers to be the eight candidates who come this Wednesday to debate under his long shadow. Not in vain, the intention to vote for him, 52.5%, according to the average of large FiveThirtyEight surveys, exceeds that of all eight debate participants combined. The multitude of alternatives dilutes support for their rivals and also plays in favor of the candidate to beat.

Trump’s popularity among the Republican base, those who vote in the primaries, is so high that his rivals have found themselves tightrope walking. They seek the balance between differentiating themselves from Trump and not upsetting the bases, but they are aware that they are on a tightrope.

Most of the candidates have been campaigning insistently in the first states to participate in the primaries: Iowa, which opens fire with its caucuses on January 15, New Hampshire and South Carolina, above all. But with a few exceptions (former Vice President Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis, mainly), most are not well known nationally enough, and the Fox debate presents an opportunity to get their voice across the country.

DeSantis, from promise to disaster

Absent Trump, many of the spotlights will be on Ron DeSantis. He is second by voting intention, but his campaign so far has been a disaster. Last November, when he swept re-election as governor of Florida while Trump’s candidates failed in the midterm elections, he appeared as the great Republican promise, but his own mistakes and attacks by Trump have prevented him from taking off. In fact, he has been losing ground since he entered the campaign and now only has a 15.2% vote intention, more than 37 points behind Trump.

DeSantis needs to shine in the debate, but in case anything was missing to ruin the tone with which he arrives, The New York Times has unveiled campaign strategy documents, including one with recommendations for debate: “1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. Present the positive vision of the DRG [gobernador Ron DeSantis] 2-3 times. 3. Defeating Vivek Ramaswamy in a reply. 4. Defending the absentee Donald Trump in response to an attack by Chris Christie.

Trump’s absence is likely to reduce audiences, although Fox News is considering issuing his archival statements during the debate to make him present in some way. The former president plans to counterprogram with an interview given to the popular and controversial communicator Tucker Carlson, who has been posting on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, his latest interventions after being fired as Fox News star presenter.

Despite everything, Wednesday’s event, turned into a spectacle by Fox and whose featured fragments will go viral on the networks, continues to be the best opportunity for the candidates to try to shake up the campaign. To do this, however, some strategists recommend taking risks. If DeSantis and the other alternatives fail to convincingly challenge Trump’s ability to win over Biden in 2024, it’s hard for anything to move.

The eight participants in the debate. From left to right, top, Tim Scott; Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Below, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Doug Burgum and Asa Hutchinson. PA

Along with DeSantis and Pence, a rising star among conservatives is participating in the debate: the billionaire entrepreneur of the world of biotechnology and scourge of ideology woke Vivek Ramaswamy, a kind of millennial Trump of Indian parents who has risen in the polls to 9.3%. They will also attend Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, (with a 3.5% intention to vote); Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey (also 3.5%); Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator (3.4%); Asa Hutchinson, former Governor of Arkansas (0.7%) and Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota (0.4%).

Of the eight, the fiercest opponents of Trump are Christie, who has called the former president a “coward” for not attending, and Hutchinson, who openly attacked him at a recent campaign rally in Iowa: “Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again (…) Donald Trump is presenting himself so as not to go to jail,” he said.

Trump travels to Atlanta this Thursday to be booked for his fourth charge (in this case, for trying to alter the 2020 election result in the State of Georgia). There he will have to face the bail of 200,000 dollars that the judge has set for him. But not even criminal investigations have managed to erode Trump’s popularity among his own.

On the contrary, they have helped him raise more money and gain more support. In the eyes of the Republican base, Trump is not a presumed criminal, but a victim – indeed, a martyr – of the imaginary political persecution – “witch hunt”, he calls it – of which he is subjected by Joe Biden to prevent him from replacing him in the White House. Trump’s Republican rivals, with a few exceptions, do not dare to contradict that thesis. What could seem like Trump’s weak point rather shields him.

