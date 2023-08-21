Donald Trump does not want to take part in party-internal TV debates – probably to deprive his Republican competitors of attention and to humiliate Fox News.

Mar-a-Lago – Former US President donald trump is running again for the highest office in the USA, but does not want to debate with his fellow Republicans. Traditionally, Republican nominees compete in televised debates before the party selects a candidate in primary elections.

Donald Trump does not consider participation in television debates necessary: ​​”The public knows who I am”

As early as April, Trump had announced his absence from the Republican television debates. His lead in election polls was “insurmountable” anyway and the questions were asked by “angry Trump-hating moderators”, which is why he did not intend to take part in the internal party debates, the Republican said at the time. At first it was unclear whether Trump alone during his tenure as US President loud Washington Post told over 30,000 lies, would make that threat come true. Next Wednesday is the first television debate of the “Grand Old Party” – and the real estate mogul confirmed on Sunday (20 August) that he actually wants to stay away from it.

“The public knows who I am and what a successful presidency I’ve had,” wrote Trump on his online platform Truth Social. “I will therefore not take part in the debates,” added the ex-president in capital letters. He also referred again to his internal party lead in the most recent polls. How a YouGov poll commissioned by US broadcaster CBS News recently revealed that Trump would currently receive 62 percent of the Republican vote. This puts the ex-US president well ahead of his second-strongest party competitor, Florida’s arch-conservative governor Ron DeSantis, who only got 16 percent of the vote.

The boycott of the TV debates is said to be a report by Guardians according to two main goals: On the one hand, the other Republican candidates should be deprived of attention. On the other hand, it also serves to publicly humiliate Fox News, which is co-hosting the TV debate with the Republican National Committee (RNC). Trump was dissatisfied with the recent reporting by the right-wing broadcaster, it said.

Donald Trump could give interview to fired ex-Fox host Trucker Carlson

Numerous Fox News executives and presenters would have listened to a report by the New York Times tried to change the Republican’s mind – apparently unsuccessfully. Historically, Trump saw himself in good company with his decision. “Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my record, one of the best ever, so why should I debate?” the presidential candidate asked rhetorically. Instead, the real estate mogul apparently wants to give an interview to the moderator Trucker Carlson, who has been fired by the conservative broadcaster Fox News.

Publicly, Carlson had always presented himself as Trump’s ally and supported the lie of the stolen 2020 presidential election – for example by accusing the voting machine manufacturer Dominion of alleged election manipulation. In published, private text messages, however, the ex-Fox News host spoke of “passionately hating” the Republican and “not really finding a positive side” in him. Even if Trump does not appear in the official TV debates of his “Grand Old Party”, the presidential candidate does not have to worry about a lack of media interest: the ex-president remains an issue simply because of his numerous legal problems. (Bettina Menzel)