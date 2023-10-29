Donald Trump speaks at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas. CAROLINE BREHMAN (EFE)

Make America Great Again hats returned to Las Vegas. The controversial accessory of Donald Trump supporters even appeared in the form of a kippah at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC). The members of this powerful Jewish lobby received with high expectations the leader of the competition to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump appeared last year before the influential conservative group remotely, but on this occasion he did so in person to underline his commitment to the war that Israel started against Hamas. “This is a fight between civilization and barbarism, between decency and depravity and between good and evil,” said the former president, who was received by attendees with a standing ovation and signs that said “Beat Biden! ” (Defeat Biden).

The RJC’s annual convention took place as Israel entered the Gaza Strip in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a new phase of the offensive against Hamas. Inside the Venetian casino, the drums of war echoed in the speeches of the presidential hopefuls. “May Hamas feel the wrath of God. Let him feel it with a little help from American weapons,” said Tim Scott, the senator from South Carolina, one of the eight candidates seeking to climb positions in a competition that Trump leads easily.

One by one the eight candidates paraded, who swore allegiance to the Government of Israel and its offensive in the Middle East. Each candidate promised a tough line against Islamist extremism if they reached the White House and endorsed without nuance Israel’s right to defend itself, regardless of the doubts that the international community has shown regarding the defense that Jerusalem undertook after the attack on October 7.

Republicans also agree to open a new chapter in the cultural war that pits Republicans and conservatives against each other in universities. Presidential hopefuls believe that centers like Princeton and George Washington, among many others, harbor and tolerate anti-Semitism by allowing pro-Palestinian demonstrations. “What this shows is how sick universities are because they have been prey to ideology, they have been captured and corrupted by the woke agenda.” [progresista]”, said Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, who has promised to cancel the visa of foreign students who join demonstrations in favor of the Arabs in his State.

DeSantis’ initiative has been imitated by almost all of his rivals. Senator Scott spoke out in favor of removing “every last cent of federal resources” from centers that allow these types of demonstrations. Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, the only one booed among the attendees as he is the only one who openly criticizes Trump, considered that freedom of expression does not protect the protests that are being carried out as a repudiation of Israel’s offensive , which has left more than 7,000 dead in Gaza and unprecedented destruction. “What is happening in our universities is hate speech that invites violence. And that will have an impact on our children, who should not have to worry about showing their faith in public,” Christie said.

Conservative candidates have naturally criticized President Joe Biden’s management since the conflict began. The president endorsed Netanyahu, with whom he has a long friendship. The rapid increase in casualties on the Palestinian side has created cracks in support among Democrats, a recent Gallup poll has revealed. His position in the Middle East has particularly alienated him from younger voters. 48% of Gen Z and millennial supporters have qualms about supporting the Israeli military offensive. “This conflict has created uncomfortable divisions among Democrats. The only party where support for Israel is not divided is the Republican party,” Ari Fleischer, spokesman for George W. Bush’s presidency, said this Saturday in Las Vegas.

“Biden must end any message calling on Israel to limit the use of force,” said former Vice President Mike Pence, who used his time at the forum to announce his departure from the race. The abandonment stole media attention from the event, as the former governor of Indiana became the first high-profile politician to throw in the towel in the process. Pence asked the Biden Administration to support Israel “without conditions” and close the passage of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip until Hamas releases each of the more than 200 kidnapped by Hamas. This was another proposal applauded on the day.

“We must eliminate terrorists so that they do no harm anymore. This country has never been neutral in the battle between good and evil. We must always choose a side that serves our national interests,” said Nikki Haley, Trump’s ambassador to the UN and the only woman fighting for the Republican nomination. Haley used the stage to also advocate in favor of Ukraine at a time when the most radical sectors of the right question the continuity of monetary support for the war in Eastern Europe. “Mark my words: Those who want to abandon Ukraine today are a risk because they may abandon Israel tomorrow,” Haley added.

Haley’s jab was aimed in particular at Vivek Ramaswamy, who is trying to bring Trump’s populism to a younger generation of voters. The businessman was the first of the candidates who paraded before the Jewish lobby. In a speech that sounded like he had studied the history of Israel in a single night, the political novice quoted extensively from David Ben-Gurion and spoke of a rabbi he knew at Yale. He was the one who compromised the least help to the United States ally in the East. “Israel must use the only language known to its enemies, that of force. If Israel must destroy Hamas, she must go do it. If they want to destroy Hezbollah, they should do it… if they want to launch Munich version 2.0 and hunt down Hamas leaders wherever they are, let them do it. But they are decisions that Israel must make, not the United States,” he assured.

The tone of the day had been set early on by Ronna McDaniel, the president of the conservative party. “This is a fight of good against evil. “Whoever is with those who have killed children and kidnapped the elderly is with evil,” she said in a black and white speech that more or less all the candidates repeated on the platform. The war in the Middle East will be one of the main topics in the party’s third debate, which will be held without Pence in Miami on November 8. Trump, overwhelmed by his court cases, has skipped the first two and plans to hold a rally in the Florida city on the same day that his rivals will meet.

