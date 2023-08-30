Ramaswamy rapped part of the song during a campaign speech in Iowa two weeks ago lose yourself , while the rap hit itself could also be heard. Eminem’s record label, BMI, then sent a subpoena to the Republican presidential candidate stating that legal action would be taken against him if he did so unsolicited again.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old politician promised that he would adhere to this. “I will respect his wishes,” Ramaswamy told MSNBC. However, the Republican seemed to have counted on more support from the rapper. “Eminem used to be someone who went against the establishment and said the things the establishment didn’t want him to say. People change throughout their lives, but I hope that one day he will discover the rebel in himself that made him great. I wish him all the luck with that.”