Seven Republican Party candidates for the 2024 American elections participated in the second debate before the January primaries this Wednesday (27), at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, located in California, United States.

The clash was marked by criticism of the favorite in the race for the party, former president Donald Trump, who stated at the end of August that he would not be present in public discussions, due to his great advantage over the other candidates.

After just 16 minutes, the former president’s main opponent, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, began discussions against Trump, saying he was “missing in action.”

The pre-candidate, who has praised the Republican on other occasions, accused Trump of having inflated the US national debt during his tenure in the White House.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie joined DeSantis in criticizing him, calling the former president “Donald Duck” and asserting that he “hides behind his golf clubs” rather than advocating attending public debates.

While some pre-candidates highlighted the former president’s “disappearance” in the clash, the vice president during the Republican government (2017-2021), Mike Pence, focused on Trump’s history at the helm of the White House.

According to the politician, Trump made a mistake in centralizing actions in the federal government during his administration, an issue that will be better addressed by him, who will “return power to the states”, if he is defined as the Republican Party candidate.

Immigration

Another prominent topic in this Wednesday’s debate (27) was the migration crisis faced by the USA. For Chris Christie, this is one of the main issues in his political project.

The former governor of New Jersey promised to send the National Guard to the border with Mexico on “day one” of his administration.

The former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, also presented a measure to contain the wave of migration, mainly by Latinos, to American states.

According to her, the federal government should stop foreign aid to countries in Latin America, where the majority of illegal immigrants come from. “We should stop aid to Latin American countries and only after we ‘fix’ the immigration system and make the borders secure, would we invest more money in the region again,” she said.

New political candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also the son of Indian immigrants, said that one of his proposals is to revoke the citizenship of children born illegally in the United States.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott took advantage of the discussion to include President Joe Biden in his criticism. According to the politician, instead of joining the striking auto workers union, the Democrat should be at the southern border defending the country from the entry of thousands of people.

Little discussion about abortion

According to the American broadcaster CNNit took almost two hours for the candidates to talk about abortion.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was the first to be asked about the issue, when one of the debate organizers asked whether Republicans should fear an electoral backlash over the issue.

DeSantis, responsible for signing a state ban on terminating pregnancies within six weeks in April, rejected the prospect. Then, the pre-candidate again criticized Trump, who considered the new laws a “terrible mistake”.

The last to speak on the subject was Christie, stating that he managed to defend the pro-life position during the two terms he served as governor of New Jersey. After the statement, the discussion was closed, without any other candidate speaking.

Participating in the debate were Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, Mike Pence, former vice president of the USA , young businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, senator from South Carolina.

2024 elections

The American elections are scheduled to take place on November 5th next year.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump is still the favorite to run in the electoral race for the Republican Party.

He is currently facing four lawsuits in the American courts, as he prepares to try to run for a second presidential term.