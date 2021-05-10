E.lise Stefanik hadn’t been given a seat in the top row. The House of Representatives impeachment hearings in the fall of 2019 were held in Washington’s largest committee room. The heads of both factions sat in the rear, raised row. The front row, however, was at audience level. The then 35-year-old MP sat here and watched her male colleagues, Adam Schiff, the Democrats’ chief investigator, accuse not only of campaigning against Donald Trump, but also of violating parliamentary rules.

But Stefanik was also able to attract the attention of Trump, who was following the investigation against him from the Oval Office. “You are now interrupting a democratically elected MP for the fifth time,” she said to committee chairman Schiff, who had cut her off. Stefanik spoke loudly, gestured wildly and formulated sharply. When Trump was acquitted by the Senate a few weeks later, he invited people to a splendid ceremony in the White House. Stefanik was also invited. The President triumphantly praised all those who stood up for him. The addressees had to get up meanwhile. About Stefanik, who stood out from the men with her bright red dress, he said: “Elise! I had noticed earlier that you had talent. ”What he only knew now:“ If you open your mouth, there will be no survivors! ”Stefanik beamed.

Republicans have changed

That was less than a year and a half ago. Trump has not forgotten the MP. For weeks, the former Florida state president has been working to overthrow Liz Cheney, his intimate enemy in Washington. Now that he has persuaded Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the minority faction, to depose number three in his ranks, Stefanik is to receive their leadership position. Trump had already spoken out in favor of her last week, as she was a “strong and clever communicator”.

McCarthy followed suit. The change could take place on Wednesday. The minority leader had no choice. The past few days have been a show of power by Trump: he leads the parliamentary group; the majority of MPs agree with his view that his election victory was “stolen” from him. McCarthy, who briefly kept his distance from him after Trump’s mob stormed the Capitol, is now talking to him again. Anyone who dares to contradict, like Cheney, the daughter of the former Vice President who wants to free her party from the clutches of the populist, will be killed.

Republicans have changed. So did MP Stefanik from New York State. Five years ago she was a moderate Republican, typical of Northeast America. The daughter of a timber merchant from Albany was one of those Republicans who were appalled when Trump emerged victorious from the primaries in 2016. She had supported the moderate John Kasich. She avoided putting Trump’s name in her mouth and always spoke only “of my party’s candidate”. In 2014 she won a parliamentary seat for the first time – at the age of 30, she was the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Stefanik was seen as the new face of their party – as unideological, modern and eligible for centrists. She studied political science at Harvard and worked for some time under President George W. Bush for his deputy chief of staff in the White House.

In their parliamentary group, Stefanik joined the moderate wing in 2015. Cheney’s voting behavior, which interest groups carefully analyze, was significantly more conservative than that of Stefanik. How was the young woman able to transform herself into an ardent Trumpist in such a short time, who in interviews uses literal phrases from the former president?

You can get an answer in her constituency in upstate New York. The area on Lake Ontario, which borders Canada and Vermont, has long been a typical rotating voter region. The constituency is rural and small-town. Barack Obama won here twice, but so did Trump. Stefanik won her fourth consecutive election victory in November last year – after a long period in which the Democrats nominated Congressmen.

How much the Republican electorate has changed in northern New York in recent years became clear during the election campaign when there were “boat rallys” on Lake Ontario, in which hundreds of owners of smaller boats gathered for Trump rallies on the water . Stefanik follows her electorate. Cheney is more conservative. She says it is not worth staying on the faction board if it means telling Trump’s lies.