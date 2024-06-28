“The American people know what they just saw: Joe Biden further embarrassed the United States with his performance in the debate,” says a statement released this Friday (28) by the Republican National Committee (RNC).

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said Biden was “too weak to be the commander in chief” of the United States.

Trump himself published a short video on his social network Truth Social with images of Biden’s falls, confusions and hesitations in which he questions whether the current president is qualified for another four-year term.

Members of the Republican National Committee believe the current president has “embarrassed” the country too much and is “completely unfit” to hold office due to his “cognitive deterioration.”

In turn, Biden said he did “well” in the debate. CNN.

“Donald Trump spent the night talking about himself, his lies, his legal troubles, his affairs with a porn star and his golf tournaments at his own club. What nonsense! Together we can keep him out of the White House,” the current president said on X.

Trump, 78, however, was more forceful in the audience-free scenario created by CNN in Atlanta and even mocked his opponent, whom he referred to with harsh messages, such as when he said that Biden is a “Manchurian” president, “paid by Beijing”.

After the 95-minute debate ended, Biden’s campaign team issued a statement listing the 50 alleged lies that Democrats said Trump had told during the debate.

“He lied about the economy. He lied about foreign policy. He lied about his record. He lied about his crimes. He lied about women’s rights. He lied about immigration. He lied about his lies,” the Democrats said.

On the other hand, Republicans stressed “Biden’s cognitive deterioration has rendered him completely unfit to hold office” and that “his bloodbath with open borders, his destructive economic policies and the intensification of chaos around the world have made the situation worse for all American families”.

“The contrast between President Trump and Biden is clear: it is time to retire Joe Biden once and for all and allow President Trump to Make America Great Again,” the Republicans highlighted.