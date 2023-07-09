Iowa caucuses to kick off caucuses; White House race is scheduled for November 5, 2024

The Republican Party of the State of Iowa, in the United States, scheduled this Saturday (January 8, 2023) for January 15, 2024 the 1st party convention of the presidential elections. The caption committee met and unanimously voted for the date. It coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal and state holiday.

Known as caucus, this phase of the disputes is planned, financed and carried out by the parties, and not by the electoral authorities of the States. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

In a statement, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said he expected a historic event. He also spoke of defeating the current Democratic Party chairman, Joe Biden. Here’s the full (27 KB) of the note (in English).

So far, at least 8 names have already been announced as Republican pre-candidates for the US Presidency.

The best known are former US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Read below other names that have already entered the dispute: