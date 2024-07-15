The convention began with a moment of silence “to pray for the victims and their families” of the shooting at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday.

It was followed by a prayer from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Bishop Elpidophoros.

It is expected that former US President Donald Trump will officially submit his candidacy for the upcoming elections against the Democratic candidate, current President Joe Biden.

Trump is also expected to announce his vice presidential candidate.

The Republican General Conference, which started today, will continue for four days.

The conference comes just two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

After the incident, Trump announced his participation in the conference, where he is expected to deliver a speech to thousands of his Republican Party supporters.