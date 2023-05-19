The Treasury Department has warned of dire consequences if the country runs out of cash to pay its bills, making it unable to pay federal employees and leading to a potential spike in interest rates, with knock-on effects on businesses, mortgages and global markets.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the United States could start defaulting on its debt “possibly as early as June 1,” while the Congressional Budget Office expected that to happen in mid-June.

McCarthy said Thursday, “We are not there yet … We have not agreed on anything yet, but I see the way through which we can reach an agreement.”

“I think we have the foundation now and everyone is working hard” to make it happen, he added.

US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, including McCarthy, held two rounds of face-to-face talks.

Any agreement needs to be voted on in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-controlled Senate before the deadline. McCarthy estimated that the House of Representatives needed four days, while the Senate needed seven days to pass the bill.

“I’ve always said before that it’s important to try to reach an agreement – especially in principle – sometime this weekend,” he said.

Democrats and Republicans are sharply divided on this issue.

Republicans require that Biden agree to a significant cut in budget expenditures in return for raising the debt ceiling, ignoring the Democrats’ repeated demand for a “clean” increase in the public borrowing ceiling.

The Democrats have accused the Republicans of using excessive tactics to advance their political agenda before the time when the United States will start defaulting on its debt because the government is running out of money.

For her part, US Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters in a separate briefing, “This should not constitute a crisis. Our position is clear and simple: Congress must act to prevent default.”

She added, “This is what Congress has done more than seventy times (…) since the sixties, and what it has done three times with the previous administration. America must pay its bills.”