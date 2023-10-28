Former Vice President Mike Pence is quitting his campaign to become the new Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election. He announced this on Saturday in a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, reports said news site Politico.

“I came here to say that it has become clear to me that it is not my time,” Pence said. “So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today.” According to Politico, there were audible gasps of surprise throughout the room and he received a standing ovation at the end of his speech.

Pence announced his candidacy last June. He ran against a series of Republican candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Governor Nikki Haley and anti-woke entrepreneur and Fox News commentator Vivek Ramaswamy. But the main opponent was former President Donald Trump, under whom Pence was vice president for four years. Despite several pending criminal cases, Trump is still at the top of the polls.

The first Republican primaries are scheduled for January. The winner will be announced next spring and it will be clear who will compete against the Democratic candidate, most likely President Joe Biden.