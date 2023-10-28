Home page politics

Mike Pence ends his campaign for the White House. © John Locher/AP/dpa

Mike Pence was far behind in the polls – and is now taking the consequences. “This is not my time,” says the former vice president of the United States.

Las Vegas/Washington – Former US Vice President Mike Pence no longer wants to become President of the United States. The Republican announced in Las Vegas that he would withdraw from the party’s internal race for the presidential nomination in next year’s election.

“This is not my time. After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to give up my campaign for president as of today,” said the 64-year-old. Pence was far behind in the polls and, according to media reports, had problems raising money for his campaign. “We always knew this would be a tough fight, but I have no regrets,” he said.

The Republican field of candidates is led by former US President Donald Trump. Also in the running are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The Republicans choose their candidate in an internal party primary. US President Joe Biden is running for re-election among the Democrats. As the incumbent, he is unlikely to face any serious competition within the party in the election campaign. dpa