Kevin McCarthy, Republican Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, speaks during a press conference in the Capitol. © Susan Walsh / AP / dpa

The committee of inquiry into the storming of the US Capitol wants to know more about the expiry of January 6, 2021 from Kevin McCarthy – but the Republican refuses and speaks of an “abuse of power”.

Washington – The Republican minority leader in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, does not want to be questioned by the committee of inquiry into the storming of the US Capitol a year ago.

The committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation, McCarthy wrote in a statement late Wednesday evening (local time). Nancy Pelosi, as chairman of the House of Representatives, had rejected the Republican members he had named for the body in an unprecedented manner, McCarthy gave as the reason. The committee’s sole aim is to harm its political opponents, he added.

Close contact with Trump’s chief of staff

The committee wanted to question McCarthy because the MP had spoken directly to then-President Donald Trump during the January 6, 2021 attack, as the panel had previously stated. In addition, McCarthy had close contact with his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in the days before. McCarthy could also provide insights into Trump’s mood and plans after the attack. The House Committee did not summon McCarthy, but asked him to volunteer to cooperate.

Trump supporters had stormed the seat of the US Congress in Washington to prevent the confirmation of the election victory of the Democrat Joe Biden. The attack on January 6 last year killed five people and injured dozen. The attack on the heart of US democracy rocked the country. Trump does not admit his electoral defeat to this day.

McCarthy speaks of “abuse of power”

“As an MP and spokesman for the minority party, I have not decided, with either regret or satisfaction, not to participate in the abuse of power by this special committee that is tainting this institution today and will damage it in the future,” McCarthy continued. He is considered a loyal follower of Trump – however, immediately after the attack, he was also one of the few in his own camp who openly criticized him. McCarthy said he had also called Trump during the forcible storming of the Capitol and asked him to convince his supporters to turn back. dpa