Home page politics

Of: Patrick Huljina, Fabian Müller

Split

Republican faction leader Kevin McCarthy arrives at the Capitol. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Republican Kevin McCarthy suffered a historic defeat in his first two attempts to be elected speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Update from January 3, 9:35 p.m.: Republican Kevin McCarthy lost the House of Representatives election on the second attempt. Earlier, McCarthy had suffered an historic defeat on the first ballot – the first time in a hundred years that an election had required more than one attempt and a faction had refused to support its candidate in the first ballot.

In the first ballot, 19 party colleagues rebelled against McCarthy, refused to support him and voted for other candidates. In the second verbal vote, 19 colleagues did not vote for the 57-year-old. Instead, the votes all went to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. He had previously nominated McCarthy for the second ballot and persuaded his party colleagues to close the ranks. Immediately afterwards, however, one of McCarthy’s toughest opponents, MP Matt Gaetz, struck out – and nominated Jordan. Jordan is a loyal supporter of ex-President Donald Trump.

In the afternoon it remained unclear how many more votes will be necessary to elect a new chair for the parliamentary chamber. It was also unclear whether the election would last several days. For McCarthy, this is a public exposure – it also shows the inner turmoil of Republicans.

Republican McCarthy fails in the first round of the US Congress chief election

First report: Washington – Dramatic power struggle for the most influential post in the American Parliament: Republican Kevin McCarthy suffered a historic defeat at the first attempt in the election to the position of Chairman of the US House of Representatives. McCarthy missed the required majority for the powerful office in the USA in the vote in the constituent session of the parliamentary chamber on Tuesday, as was officially announced in the plenary session after the vote. It is the first time in a hundred years that an election has required more than one attempt and a faction has refused to support its candidate in the first round.

After the parliamentary elections in November, the Congress met for the first time on Tuesday in a new constellation. The Republicans took control of the House of Representatives – in the Senate, President Joe Biden’s Democrats still have a narrow majority. The start of the new legislative period was overshadowed by the Republicans’ bitter internal struggle for leadership in the House of Representatives.

McCarthy fails first-round election as Speaker of House

The post of chairman of the chamber, which has been held by Democrat Nancy Pelosi in recent years, ranks third in the national ranking after the president and his vice president. Usually the choice is a formality. But several party colleagues rebelled against McCarthy and refused to support him. Given a narrow majority of Republicans in the chamber, McCarthy did not get the necessary number of votes.

For McCarthy, this is a public exposure. It has been a hundred years since a candidate for the House of Representatives vote did not win the necessary majority on the first ballot: in 1923 it took nine ballots to choose a leader. Back then it took several days.

McCarthy fails in election: US Congress chamber now incapacitated

Even now, the internal rebellion is delaying the processes sensitively. The election of the chairman is the first major act of a newly elected House of Representatives. And until the presidency is clarified, nothing works: the Congress Chamber cannot start its work, not even the new MPs can be sworn in. McCarthy only got 203 of 434 votes cast in the first round – he would have needed 218. 19 party colleagues refused to vote for him.

McCarthy had been combative just before the session and said: “I hold the record for the longest speech in the plenary session.” He has no problem setting a record for the most ballots in a vote for the presidency in the House of Representatives.

That could take a long time. Each ballot is lengthy because all MPs are called up individually to nominate their preferred candidate. Even if McCarthy prevails in the end, he will emerge weakened from the tussle and will face some difficulties organizing majorities in the Congress Chamber for years to come.

Video: New Congress: Will the USA now become ungovernable?

The rebellion against him did not come as a surprise, but was brewing for weeks. Five party colleagues had publicly announced early on that they would vote against McCarthy. Other Republicans later resisted. McCarthy tried to appease internal critics behind the scenes with all sorts of concessions – without success.

McCarthy revealed on Tuesday, visibly annoyed, that he was told on Monday that he would only get the necessary votes if he gave certain positions and budgets to certain members of the group. One of his opponents, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, even said bluntly that he didn’t care if the Democratic candidate won the election in case of doubt. His opponents are only concerned with personal advancement, not with the country. “I will always fight to put the American people first – not a few individuals trying to get their own way,” he said. There may therefore be a “battle” in the chamber’s plenary session, but it’s about the whole group and the country, “and that’s OK with me”.

The Republican faction in the House of Representatives, like the party as a whole, is torn between right-wing supporters of ex-President Donald Trump and more moderate party members. Faced with a slim majority, McCarthy must unite the various wings behind him and even recruit members from the very fringes of his faction to become leader. (dpa/fmü/ph)