Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

A Republican is turning away from Trump. He is calling for support for Democrat Kamala Harris. The decision could shape the 2024 US election.

Mesa – A republican wants to support the Republican candidate Donald Trump at the US election 2024 For the mayor of Mesa (Arizona), John Giles, the motto is: state over party. Against this background, Giles called for the candidate of the Democrats, Kamala Harristo support.

Apparently, Trump’s motto, “Make America Great Again,” also focuses on the USAHowever, Giles wrote in a publication on the news site AZ Central: “Trump poses a serious threat to our country.” Giles’ motto was instead coined by then-Senator John McCain from Arizona, who preferred Barack Obama over his Republican opponent in the 2008 US election. “Now more than ever, we need leaders who put the country above party,” said Giles.

Arizona Mayor John Giles called for the election of Kamala Harris. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

Against Trump: Republican from swing state calls for election of Kamala Harris

Such a leader can be found in the Democratic opponent: “Kamala Harris is the competent, just and fair leader that our country deserves.” The mayor called on “other Republicans in Arizona to join me in putting country above party in this election and voting against Donald Trump.” The 2024 US election is a “moment that only comes once every few generations when we must defend democracy and stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights.”

According to Giles, his statement was motivated primarily by his experiences as mayor, who has been in office for over ten years. He said he had seen the impact on his city of Mesa under the various US presidents. “Under the Trump administration, cities were largely ignored,” Giles said in an interview with MSNBC “Under the Biden administration, we had a good relationship and saw record investments.” Giles also sees himself as impartial as mayor, as he also works with a diverse city council.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Republican thinks Trump would not be good for the city – decision receives positive feedback from Arizona

Giles is certain: “A second Trump presidency would not do my city any good.” With Trump as candidate, the Republican Party is “continuing down the path of political extremism, away from focusing on our basic freedoms.” The mayor also wrote about Trump’s foreign policy statements in the 2024 US election: “We cannot use a criminal representing us on the national stage, let alone one who threatens to NATO and ruin our reputation abroad.”

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

Even though there was negative feedback nationally, Giles said he received a lot of support from those around him. Many Republicans felt reflected in what Giles had written. The reason for his statement, according to the mayor, was also the importance of his US state Arizona in the 2024 US election. It is one of the swing states that are expected to decide this election. According to the mayor of Mesa, the statement could influence a lot of things in the US election: “We played a decisive role in the election four years ago and I think we are ready to do so again.” (lismah)