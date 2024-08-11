Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump once again talked nonsense. © Joe Raedle/AFP

Donald Trump is once again telling fairy tales. A Republican can only shake his head: Trump is probably taking advantage of the marijuana laws in Florida.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump is known as a liar. At least he doesn’t always take the truth very seriously. This is also shown by a look at the figures: during his term as US President alone, he has, according to the Washington Post A total of 30,573 false or misleading claims were made, or about 21 per day.

Nothing has changed to this day. Trump keeps claiming things that are completely untrue. It was no different at his confused press conference in his Mar-a-Lago villa on August 8th. He even said that more people were present at one of his rallies than at the famous “I Have a Dream” speech by civil rights activist Martin Luther King in 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump is once again talking big

“Nobody has spoken to larger crowds than I have,” Trump said on live TV. “Look at Martin Luther King when he gave his speech, his great speech; and then look at ours: same grounds, same everything, same number of people. If anything, we had more people.” Trump was referring to his speech on January 6, 2021, which preceded the riots at the Capitol.

The numbers, of course, tell a different story. King gave his most famous speech on August 28, 1963, in front of around 250,000 people. What was it like with Trump? The special committee of the House of Representatives that investigated the incident on January 6 determined the exact data. According to them, around 53,000 people were there at the time.

In addition, Trump also claimed that an overwhelming majority of people in the USA would support his MAGA agenda: “The base probably comprises 75 percent of the country.” And why? Because the republican a party of “common sense.” “And I am a person of common sense.” A few months before the US election 2024 speak the polls between Trump and Kamala Harris currently a different language.

Republican Steele can only shake his head at Donald Trump

Even a member of his own party has his doubts. Michael Steele therefore made fun of Trump. The former chairman of the Republican National Committee, the party organization of the Republicans, said in the MSNBCprogram “The Weekend” that Trump was currently “taking advantage of Florida’s marijuana laws.” He must be “totally high” “if he compares himself to Martin Luther King,” said Steele, who won the 2020 election Democrats Joe Biden supported. In Florida, the medical use of cannabis is permitted, and in November a referendum will be held on recreational use.

But Steele was also serious. What really bothered him about Trump’s press conference was the way “the press lets it all go and doesn’t really fight it.” The media should follow up and ask Trump on what basis he believes these rallies are comparable. “It just frustrates me that this guy gets away with so much crazy nonsense.” (cs)