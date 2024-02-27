Home page politics

Donald Trump continues to cement his influence among Republicans. The incumbent chairwoman resigns – an opportunity for Lara Trump.

Washington, D.C. – Donald Trump’s efforts were ultimately crowned with success. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican Party, resigned after weeks of public pressure from the former US president. McDaniel announced on Monday (February 26, local time) that she would be leaving her post on March 8.

This allows the future presidential candidate to… republican decide who should move to the top of the party, she explained her decision. If you assume that Donald Trump wins the race against the increasingly hopeless Nikki Haley, the way would be clear for an intra-family solution: Trump had recently increasingly pushed for a change at the top of the RNC. He brought his daughter-in-law Lara Trump into play as co-chair.

US Republicans: The co-chairman also resigns

In addition to McDaniel, Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Drew McKissick also announced his resignation. It's common for there to be a change in the RNC once the candidate is chosen, and she wants to stick to that tradition, McDaniel said. The Republican National Organizing Committee is responsible, among other things, for coordinating campaign strategy, fundraising and hosting the nomination convention.

RNC chooses presidential candidate

In the past, Trump recommended Michael Whatley as McDaniel's successor. The head of the Republicans in North Carolina believes that the Democrat Biden only won the 2020 presidential election against the then incumbent Trump through fraud.

Among other things, the RNC organizes the nomination party conference, at which the delegates formally elect the Republican presidential candidate after the primary elections. McDaniel has held the RNC chairmanship since 2017. She is the niece of Senator Mitt Romney, who lost as the Republican candidate in the 2012 presidential election to then-incumbent President Barack Obama.

Trump needs to unite Republicans

Trump has, not least thanks to his winning streak so far Area codes the Republicans increasingly consolidated their influence in the party. The next step for him is to completely unite the party and the Republican supporters behind him in time for the election in November. A fair number, although by no means the majority, reject Trump and his behavior and would like to see a return to a more traditional orientation, such as in the times of former President George W. Bush. Many feel politically homeless in the face of Trump's seemingly unstoppable triumph. Trump must prevent this group from staying away from the polls in November – or even from defecting to the Democrats.

On March 5th, the so-called Super Tuesdayarea codes are used in more than a dozen states US election 2024 instead of. It is expected that a preliminary decision will be made as to who the Republicans will choose as a challenger to President in November Joe Biden send them into the actual presidential election. There is little doubt that Trump will be nominated. He has clearly won all five primaries held so far against his only remaining intra-party opponent, Nikki Haley. (skr with agency material)