Mitch McConnell couldn’t answer a question and needed help; he went through a similar episode in july

The Republican Minority Leader in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell81 years old, was unable to answer a question posed during a conversation with journalists this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) in Covington, in the State of Kentucky.

Records of the episode show McConnell having, at first, difficulties hearing a journalist’s question about his candidacy for re-election. Then the senator “freezes” in the pulpit he was in and cannot speak for about 30 seconds.

An advisor approaches the republican and asks if he had heard the journalist. The senator manages to confirm with a brief “Yes”but remains silent. “Right. Sorry everyone. We’re going to need a moment.”says the woman next.

Afterwards, McConnell was asked about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for governor. He managed to answer the question, but the advisor had to repeat the question to him.

According to NBC, after the republican left the place with the end of the interview, journalists asked McConnell’s aides about the episode. A spokesperson stated that the minority leader “felt momentarily dizzy and paused”. He also said that the senator was fine, but that he would see a doctor like “a prudent measure”.

This is the second time that McConnell “freezes” during conversation with journalists. He experienced a similar episode on July 26th. On the occasion, the senator took a 30-second break and was assisted by Republican John Barrasso, who is also a doctor.

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

In March of this year, the politician was away from his duties for almost 6 weeks after falling in a hotel in Washington DC and suffering a concussion. He returned to the Capitol in April.