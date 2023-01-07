The leader of the Republican Party, Kevin McCarthy, won the elections for President of the US House in the early hours of this Saturday (7.jan.2023). It took 15 rounds of voting for the Representative from California’s 20th District to be chosen.

Voting for president in the Lower House began on Tuesday (Jan 3) – when the current US legislature began – but McCarthy did not get the support of Republicans from the party’s most conservative wing. The deputy had to negotiate for the situation to be reversed. By Friday afternoon (Jan 6), he had won the vote of 15 of the 21 Republicans resistant to his election.

In the 15th and final round, McCarthy received 216 votes. His main opponent, the Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, who replaced Nancy Pelosi in the leadership of the Democratic Party, had 212. There were 6 abstentions, all from Republicans.

Under US law, 218 votes are needed for a new leader to win the race. However, it is possible for a president to be elected with less if not all deputies show up or if some vote “gift” (present, in free translation), which is equivalent to an abstention.

The law also requires members of the US House to hold votes until someone is chosen to preside. While this is not decided, the Lower House is paralyzed and the members elected to take over the new Congress cannot take office.

This was the 1st time in 100 years that the US House needed more than one vote to decide who will be in charge. The last time was in 1923 when 9 rounds were needed. However, the amount is still less than that recorded in 1859, when 133 rounds were held. At the time, the whole process took 2 months.

After the vote that elected him Speaker of the House, McCarthy wrote in his profile on twitter: “I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up on you American people”.

In noteUS President Joe Biden congratulated McCarthy on the election and said he was prepared to work with the new composition of the House.

“As I said after the elections [de meio de mandato, realizadas em novembro de 2022]I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can, and voters have made it clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”, wrote the Democrat. “Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided, it’s time for that process to begin..”

US CHAMBER

After the midterm elections, held in November 2022, the Republican Party won a majority in the US House of Representatives. The election elected 222 Republicans against 213 Democrats.

The new legislative composition of the Lower House will influence the power Biden will have to pursue his agenda. That’s because Republicans can bar priority tariffs from the current government, such as the national law to regulate guidelines for female reproductive rights.

The Republican opposition will also be able to obstruct Biden’s Supreme Court nominations. Currently, the majority of the court is conservatively oriented (6 to 3).

According to CNN, Republicans plan to conduct investigations into the Biden administration. Among the likely subjects are the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the border policies adopted by the White House, the FBI search in Mar-a-Lago and business involving Hunter Biden, son of the US president.

KEVIN MCCARTHY

McCarthy, age 57, was born in Bakersfield, California on January 26, 1965. He was first elected in 2006 to represent California’s 22nd district. Now, he will assume his 9th term in the US House of Representatives after receiving, in November 2022, 67.2% of the votes to represent California’s 20th district.

The Republican already led the Republican Party in 2014, when Republicans were the majority, and tried to run for president of the Lower House in 2015. However, he had to give up his candidacy after the most conservative wing of the party said he was not “conservative enough” and rumors of marital infidelity arose. McCarthy denies cheating on his wife, Judy.

During Donald Trump’s administration, McCarthy was one of the Republican’s closest supporters. However, the relationship between the 2 suffered shakes because of the invasion of the Capitol. According to the House commission’s investigation, the current Republican leader called Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, asking for help to stop the violence.

Despite this, Trump lent his support and urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy for House Speaker. The republican was also supported by Elon Musk. The billionaire said in his Twitter profile: “McCarthy should be Speaker of the House”.