Joe Biden won the US election in November because of broad minority support and a system that facilitated presenteeism via early voting and by mail. Also, due to a strong enthusiasm for voting that generated huge queues of voters in some districts.

Now Republicans in different states are promoting legislation that according to analysts seek to build a “qualified vote” system by restricting voting, even eliminating the postal system to vote. At its extremes, laws even prohibit those who wait in long lines in the sun from reaching for drinks or food.

Biden called the law signed by the Republican governor of Georgia that multiplies the limitations on voters as “atrocity” and racist. The new rule limits early voting and voting by mail, which hits the black community in particular, which tends to use this modality and votes mostly for Democrats. For former President Donald Trump, the new regulations are the result of “the parody of the 2020 presidential elections” whose legality continues to question. The magnate was one of the harshest critics of the postal vote because that increased the flow of voters which reduced the republican possibility.

Doubts about whether the former president’s influence would extend after the elections and the handover of power are cleared by the new Georgia law, analysts say.

Former President Donald Trump Who Hailed Georgia’s Legislative Initiatives AP

The rule restricting voting in the state is in line with the former president’s unproven accusations that there was alleged fraud in the elections and they were stolen from him.

Among other limitations, the measure imposes stricter identification requirements, restricts voting by mail, gives lawmakers the power to take over local elections, and shortens the early voting period for all second-round elections.

The legislation alarms the progressive sectors that just a few months ago celebrated historic victories, both in the presidential elections that they had not won there since 1992, and the two seats in the Senate. Now there is a tie of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans.

The objective of these maneuvers is to better position oneself with a view to next year’s legislatures that will determine whether the Republicans recompose themselves or if the Democrats expand their parliamentary power.

Biden, the first Democratic presidential candidate in three decades to win Georgia, accused Republicans in this and other states of mounting a broad assault on voting rights: “What worries me is how un-American this whole initiative is. She is sick ”.

The president maintained that it is “an atrocity” and compared it to the racist ‘Jim Crow’ laws, which were put into effect in the southern states in the decades after the United States Civil War between 1861 and 1865 to legalize segregation and the disenfranchisement of African American citizens.

Washington and Atlanta. Agencies