Marco Rubio and other US congressmen cited the arrests of opponents in Bolivia: “Serious violations of human rights” | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

A group of Republican Party senators and deputies has submitted a request to US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions against members of the Bolivian government for actions taken against political opponents.

The letter is signed by Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Bill Cassidy and Representatives Carlos Giménez, María Elvira Salazar and Mario Díaz-Balart.

“It is in the national interest of the United States to ensure that Bolivia respects the rule of law and upholds the human rights of its own people. Therefore, we call for the timely imposition of sanctions, […]

against all Bolivian citizens responsible for these serious human rights violations,” the parliamentarians wrote.

They cited in the letter the case of former president Jeanine Áñez, who was sentenced last year to ten years in prison on charges of a coup d’état when she succeeded Evo Morales, an ally of current president Luis Arce, in 2019. Morales had resigned following allegations of fraud in the election in which he was reappointed to office that year.

Republican senators and deputies also mentioned the arrest of Luis Fernando Camacho, governor of Santa Cruz province and former presidential candidate, and his former running mate, Marco Pumari, also for their alleged participation in these events.

“The absence of a robust opposition, civil society and independent press in Bolivia provides an open door for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and other authoritarian regimes to further impose their strategic interests in the South American country and the region. The Bolivian people must have the chance to rigorously evaluate and debate the merits of the investment proposals that the CCP prefers to negotiate behind closed doors,” added the Republican politicians.

“As such, it is imperative that the United States hold accountable Bolivian human rights violators who violate the fundamental freedoms of Bolivian opposition candidates and their supporters,” they concluded.