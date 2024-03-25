Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

A picture from other times: US Senator Lisa Murkowski gives a speech in front of the White House on December 20, 2017. She is flanked by Donald Trump (left), Mike Pence (right behind Trump) and Republican members of Congress. © Imago

The primaries in the USA prove one thing above all: the Republicans are a Trump party. A senator is now making a critical statement.

Washington, DC – Lisa Murkowski has had enough. The senator from Alaska served loyally for a long time republican, but now that is no longer possible for her. The reason for their frustration also has a name: “I regret that our party seems to have become a party of Donald Trump will,” said the 66-year-old in an interview with TV station CNN.

She wanted the Republicans to be at the US election had a candidate to support in November. In any case, she has closed the Donald Trump chapter for herself. “Under no circumstances” will she vote for him in the presidential election. With those within the party Area codes she had Trump's rival Nikki Haley supports.

Republican Murkowski no longer wants to have anything to do with Trump

Trump has long since secured the votes to be nominated for the presidential election. The Republican candidate will not be officially chosen until the party conference in July. But it cannot be assumed that Trump could stumble along the way. Even the many indictments and lawsuits that Trump has to contend with in the election year don't bother the Republicans.

But Murkowski no longer wants to have anything to do with a Trump party. That's why she's now even thinking about leaving the party. “I’m navigating some very interesting political times,” she said when asked whether she could imagine becoming a non-party politician. “Let’s just leave it at that.”

Republicans are almost unanimously behind Trump

Murkowski was first elected to represent Alaska in 2002 senate chosen. She is considered a moderate Republican who has often made critical comments about Trump. After the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, she was one of only seven Republican members in the Senate voted to impeach Trump. Murkowski emphasized again that what happened back then cannot be defended.

She also commented on Trump's tirade about internal Jewish criticism War in Israel. “Any Jewish person who is for the Democrats true, hates their religion,” Trump said in an interview. That was just an “incredibly wrong and terrible statement,” said Murkowski. But she is largely alone in her opinion; the overwhelming majority of Republicans still support Trump – come what may. (cs)