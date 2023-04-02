WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidency on Sunday with a proclamation that sets him apart from other current or potential Republican candidates: Former President Donald Trump must step aside from the race. .

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Hutchinson urged Trump, who launched his candidacy in November, to drop out of the race after the former president was indicted in New York following an investigation into clandestine payments to a porn star.

“I mean, first of all, the title is more important than any individual person. And for the sake of the president’s job, I think this is a sideshow and a distraction and he needs to be able to focus on his due process and there’s a presumption of innocence,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson, who was governor of Arkansas from 2015 until earlier this year after previously serving in the US House of Representatives, said he will make his formal announcement in Arkansas later this month but has decided to run.

“I’ve made a decision, and my decision is that I’m going to run for President of the United States,” Hutchinson said. “I am convinced that people want leaders who appeal to the best in America, not simply appeal to our worst instincts.”

The current president, Democrat Joe Biden, is expected to seek re-election next year.

Hutchinson, who has criticized Trump in the past, made it clear on Sunday that he will not hesitate, as a candidate, to confront him. Trump remains popular with many Republicans despite becoming the first former US president to be indicted on criminal charges.

“I think it’s a sad day for America to have a former president indicted,” Hutchinson said. Asked whether Trump should step down, Hutchinson said: “Well, he should, but at the same time, we know he won’t.”