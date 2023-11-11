Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 20:18

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, released this Saturday the Republican majority’s proposal to temporarily maintain funding for federal activities, in an effort to avoid a government shutdown before the deadline next Saturday, November 17th.

The resolution consists of a two-step bill, which would include resources for the military and the Department of Energy by January 19 and guarantee the budget for other areas by February 2.

Neither legislation would bring more money for military support to Israel or Ukraine, according to the CNN.

In a post on social media, Johnson explained that the option to split the plan aims to allow negotiations on sensitive topics, such as border security with Mexico. “This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to put House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories,” he highlighted.

According to Johnson, the objective is to prevent the approval of a significant volume of public spending before the Christmas break. “With our debt spiraling out of control, the rising costs of ‘Bidenomics’ hurting families, and our southern border open, House Republicans must position us best to fight for the American people,” he said, referring to the name he describes US President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

The Republican leader’s strategy opens up the first major challenge he will face ahead of a narrow majority in the Chamber.

Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was removed from office after he articulated a budget resolution that extended the deadline to avoid the shutdown by more than a month.

The solution angered the most right-wing wing of the party, which joined the Democrats to oust him in an unprecedented vote of confidence.

Previously, McCarthy’s relationship with some of his supporters had already been strained following an agreement between the then leader and the government of US President Joe Biden to suspend the debt ceiling.

The issue was at the center of the Republican impasse to find a new head of the House, which paralyzed Congress for weeks.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires