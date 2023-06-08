The tide has not subsided in the Republican group of the House of Representatives. The most radical congressmen felt betrayed by the pact between the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and that of the United States, Joe Biden, to suspend the debt ceiling until 2025 in exchange for some cuts in public spending that they consider insignificant. In revenge for that agreement that left them on the sidelines and as a show of force and a measure of pressure, the members of the hard wing have decided to paralyze the normal functioning of parliamentary activity.

The group of recalcitrant rebels is just over a dozen and largely corresponds to those who made McCarthy go through an ordeal of up to 15 votes until he was elected. speaker. They gave up their vote, but demanded in return concessions that have not been fulfilled. Now they say they want a “monogamous” relationship, as Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has said.

It is not worth it for McCarthy to get along with them most of the time, but then have a parallel relationship with Biden in which they stay on the sidelines. “There was an agreement in January. And he has been violated in the debt ceiling law, ”said Colorado representative Ken Buck.

McCarthy himself has acknowledged that the situation has become “a bit chaotic.” The most radical Republicans have voted to paralyze the processing of some bills. They have voted on the same side as the Democrats and that has meant paralyzing activity. What are normally routine votes have suddenly turned into high-profile political battles.

After one of those stormy sessions, Gaetz explained his position: “We took a stand in January to end the era of the Imperial spokesperson, and we are concerned that the fundamental commitments that allowed Kevin McCarthy to take over as spokesperson have been violated as a result of the agreement on the debt limit,” he said.

The position of the president of the House of Representatives is that the agreements that allowed him to be elected set objectives, but not closed commitments or guaranteed results. The current plant of the radical congressmen is not only a rhetorical exercise, but it can imply serious consequences with a view to the approval of the budget items for the next fiscal year. McCarthy may be forced to choose between fulfilling the agreement with Biden or rebuilding the relationship with his own, and risking a shutdown of part of the activity of the federal government.

Many of the rebels see the McCarthy-Biden pact as an example of the policies they detest in Washington, a city they call the swamp for being built in part on boggy areas (particularly the area below the Capitol) and partly because of those political goings-on in the federal capital.

“He agreement last week on the debt ceiling was negotiated behind closed doors and showed the swamp in all its glory. In January we waged the battle to restore regular order, fighting for changes that would allow each deputy to better represent their constituents. I will NOT sit idly by and allow Congress to go back to its old ways,” Matt Rosendale, one of the rebels, tweeted this week.

In the same line Lauren Boebert, also a member of the group, has stated: “The American people did not elect a Republican majority to vote on bills that will never pass the Senate or become law. They elected us to drain the swamp, hold Biden accountable, and make real changes to the way things are done. It’s time to keep our promises.”

The rebels are members of the Freedom Caucus, an ultra-conservative group of congressmen, who have already warned clearly against the debt ceiling pact. The Republican parliamentary group, Chip Roy said after learning of the agreement, “has been broken into pieces.” “We are working hard to try to put it back together, making sure that this bill is stopped. I want to be very clear: not a single Republican should vote in favor of this agreement.” he said before it was put to a vote.

Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Ralph Norman and Chip Roy are also among the rebels. McCarthy has been optimistic. “I didn’t take this job because it was easy. We will overcome it and we will even be stronger ”, he said these days in Congress. For now, parliamentary activity has been paralyzed until next week.

So far, the great winner of the agreement has been President Biden. He has cleared up the financial picture for the remainder of his term without sacrificing his main policies and after handing out cuts that are not very traumatic. The Treasury has resumed debt placements this week and has been rebuilding its treasury. Apparently, you haven’t started receiving funds until later in the week, so June 5th was not strictly the X date that you would have run out of money to make payments. Foresighted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had an ace up her sleeve.

